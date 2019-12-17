‘Grown Men’: Joe Budden and Quavo Seem to End Two-Year-Old Beef, Social Media Reacts

Besides 50 Cent and Ja Rule, who’ve been beefing for about 20 years now, most hip-hop beefs seem to have a shelf life and eventually fizzle out.

Such is the case with Joe Budden and Migos’ Quavo, who had that infamous confrontation at the 2017 BET Awards. Because they were spotted together in a recent photo and looked quite chummy with one another.

Readers may recall a 2017 incident when Budden was working for the show “Everyday Struggle” and his former co-host DJ Akademiks asked the Migos’ Takeoff why he’s not on the group’s hit “Bad and Boujee.”

“I ain’t left off ‘Bad and Boujee.’ You think I’m left off ‘Bad and Boujee,'” Takeoff responded.

Akademiks, who probably couldn’t hear Takeoff because of the background noise, asked him to repeat himself three times. And the exchange seemed to annoy Budden, who dropped his microphone and walked away.

His sudden move definitely offended the Migos members, and it looked like a physical altercation was about to take place.

Afterward, at some point everyone involved addressed the incident and tensions seemed to die down.

Because in 2018, shortly after it was learned that Budden was hired by Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ for his Revolt channel, at least one Migos member said they were happy about it.

“The difference is we want to see him win,” said Takeoff about Budden. “But he don’t want see us win.”

The photo that Quavo and Budden were seen in together was taken at Combs’ 50th birthday party, which took place on Saturday at his Los Angeles home. And stars like Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Quavo’s girlfriend Saweetie were all attendance.

In the photo, which Budden posted to Instagram on Monday, both men are seen sporting tuxedos. The podcast host can also be seen flashing a peace sign.

“If a n—a hatin call him something else now lol #Love,” wrote Budden, jokingly referring to Quavo’s song with Quality Control and Lil Yachty‘s “Ice Tray” where the Migos rhymer originally said “If a n—a hatin call him Joe Budden.”

Then in the comments, a lot of people said they were happy about the beef seeming to be over.

“This closes 2019 for me,” one person wrote on Instagram. “♥️This Grown man sh–.”

“Good sh–. F–k all that other sh–. We grown men,” wrote someone else.

“WOW WE LOOK SO MUCH BETTA WHEN WE UNITED,” another person stated.

