‘Thick for No Reason’: Fans Call Out Joe Budden After Cyn Santana Posts Sexy Bra-and-Panties Pic

What did Joe Budden have on his mind when he let his ex Cyn Santana walk away? That was the overall question asked by Santana’s fans after she posted a revealing photo of herself Tuesday on Instagram.

The pic shows the “Love & Hip Hop: New York” star wearing a matching purple bra-and-panties set with a black jacket. She’s also standing on a New York City balcony with a white mug in her hand.

People brought up Joe Budden (left) after his ex Cyn Santana (right) shared a revealing photo of herself. (Photo: Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images)

“Feeling savage in my savage @savagexfenty#savagexambassador 😻,” wrote Santana next to the photo, which has been liked over 293,000 times so far.

And out of the more than 3,700 comments left, people used fire emojis to compliment the reality star, others used the smiling face emoji with hearts on the eyes, and regular heart emojis were used as well.

Some also brought up Budden, because he and Santana got engaged last December but broke up in May of this year. Plus they have a 1-year-old son together named Lexington Budden.

“@joebudden it’s cold outside,” someone wrote underneath Santana’s photo.

But the majority of the comments were about how people thought she looked good.

“Someone hurry up and marry this beautiful woman before I do😏🥰🥰🥰🥰,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Thick for no reason 😍♥️,” a second person commented.

“You look so good cyn! STAY POPPIN!💞🔥,” wrote a third.

And another person simply wrote, “Lawd have mercy 😫🔥🔥😍😍😍.”

In October, Santana spoke with Tiffany Pollard on her show “Brunch With Tiffany” and shot down the idea that her split with Budden was mutual.

“We didn’t decide on anything. I did what was best for my mental health, for my peace and for me and my son,” she explained.

“Basically, let’s just say that I’m probably the happiest that I’ve ever been and that was probably the best decision I’ve made in my entire life in the 26 years I’ve been living on this earth,” added Santana. “The best decision I made was leaving that relationship. And my son and I are amazing.”

Since the split, it’s been rumored that Santana is dating NBA superstar Kevin Durant and Budden is seeing Shadée Monique, an Instagram model.

But on November 24, the retired rapper sparked rumors they were back together when he posted photos of himself and Santana attending Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena‘s baby shower. And they were also seen holding hands in a video. But neither one of them has confirmed or denied their relationship.