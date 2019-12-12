‘The Greatest Master the Mind’: LeBron James Partners With Calm App to Help People With Mental Fitness

Despite being 34 years old, which is considered to be pretty senior in the NBA, LeBron James looks to be in the best shape of his career. And some might say it seems like he’s aging backwards.

That may have to do with the methods he uses to keep his body in shape, like using cryotherapy and hyperbaric chambers, which his business partner Maverick Carter revealed last year.

LeBron James teamed up with the Calm app that helps people with their mental fitness and focus. (Photo: Jim McIsaac/Getty Images Sport via Getty Images)

James said working on his mental fitness helps his game too, and so does using an app called Calm that he partnered with.

It was recently announced that the Lakers star would be providing original audio content for the app and be in TV ads, radio commercials and billboards.

James will also be involved in a series of 10-minute segments called “Train Your Mind” that’ll focus on getting proper sleep, managing one’s emotions and striving for balance. And five of those segments will be released on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

“As an athlete, there’s a lot of focus on physical fitness, ” said James in a statement. “This partnership with Calm is all about mental fitness. It’s something I’ve always prioritized, and it’s just as important to my game, my career and my life than anything I can do physically.”

“The ability to focus and calibrate everything going on inside your mind is a skill that can be strengthened over time, and Calm helps me do that,” he added. “Through this partnership, I’m also excited to share that important tool with the youth in my Foundation and across the country.”

The app offers music to help users focus, relax and sleep. It also teaches about meditation, has master classes on mindfulness and gives stretching tips.

Plus there was a 30-second ad released on Monday, where James talks about the importance of staying mentally fit.

“We’re so focused on strength that we forget the strength in our focus,” he explained. “While the greats master the body, the greatest master the mind.”

James’ I Promise School, the school that he opened for at-risk third-, fourth- and fifth-graders in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, will have access to the app too. And it’ll be used in the everyday curriculum.