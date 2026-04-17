‘Living in the Stupidest of Timelines’: Trump Declares He’s Ended His 10th War, But the White House Fumbles the Flex So Bad It Sends the Whole Thing Off the Rails

President Donald Trump is making more outrageous claims about ending 10 wars in a messy social media post where he’s also taking credit for a ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon after a month-and-a-half of military strikes between the Israeli military and the Iranian-backed militants Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform on Thursday, April 16, that Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST.”

U.S. President Donald Trump waves to the media after walking off of Air Force One at Miami International Airport on April 11, 2026 in Miami, Florida. President Trump came to town to attend a UFC Fight. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Trump continued that he has “directed Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to work with the two leaders “to achieve a Lasting PEACE.”

But what’s really causing an uproar is what Trump said at the end of his post announcing the ceasefire.

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“It has been my Honor to solve 9 Wars across the World, and this will be my 10th, so let’s, GET IT DONE!”

Trump’s bragging set off a firestorm of scathing sarcasm and criticism across social media.

President Donald J. Trump announces a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel.



"It has been my Honor to solve 9 Wars across the World, and this will be my 10th, so let's, GET IT DONE!" pic.twitter.com/YujXwyUReM — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 16, 2026

X user Anton started off his post with a laughing emoji, “’Excellent conversations’ with a 10-day ceasefire scheduled down to the minute like it’s a dentist appointment? And you’ve already ‘solved’ 9 wars so this is your 10th? Congrats, champ — at this rate you’ll have world peace by happy hour and Dan “Razin’ Caine” can lead the victory parade. Day 11’s gonna be lit. GET IT DONE… until it isn’t!”

Political commentator Brian Krassenstein pointed out, “We are living in the stupidest of timelines. Tweeting out a message that there’s a cease-fire isn’t ending an entire war.”

Another pointed out, “Delusion of Grandeur!! This President is preoccupied with this thought!! Flattery, bootlicking, Chickening out is the new norm of diplomacy!! US citizens are accepting this mockery. The whole world is enjoying and ridiculing this clownery!! Thank you for your attention!!

This X user weighed in, stating, “Israel will do whatever the hell they want. They won’t honor a ceasefire. You must think we’re all blind.

But in a huge gaffe that critics say made the claim of ending 10 wars even more absurd, the White House X account reposted Trump’s Truth Social message, but they made a glaring blunder.

Above the repost of a picture of Trump, the White House wrote, “EXCELLENT COVERSATIONS.”

Opponents pounced, lighting up social media and highlighting the sloppy post.

Nonetheless, Lebanon expressed relief with the ceasefire. Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said he was pleased with the news and said he’s worked toward a ceasefire since the conflict began in early March shortly after Trump launched his deadly war on Iran.

“While congratulating all Lebanese on this achievement, I offer my condolences to the families of the martyrs who fell, and I express my solidarity with them, with the wounded, and with the citizens who were forced to flee their cities and villages,” Salam said in a statement on X, according to NBC News.

He also thanked those he credited with helping bring an end to the violence, including “regional and international efforts.

Netanyahu confirmed the temporary ceasefire in a statement but said the deal does not include withdrawing Israeli forces from southern Lebanon, a major Hezbollah priority, NBC reported, to which Netanyahu added that the militant group must be disbanded.

Hezbollah, which is not controlled by the Lebanese government and was not involved in the talks, appears to have been abiding by the ceasefire terms as it and the Israeli Defense Force stopped trading fire promptly at the deadline.

Trump has been boasting for more than a year about ending global conflicts. First, it was eight, then nine, now he claims he’s ended 10 wars.

Trump did get credit for brokering a deal to end the conflict in Gaza after Israeli forces bombarded the strip for months, killing thousands of Palestinians and reducing the region to rubble. Critics say American sentiment was turning on Trump over what many called an Israeli genocide. Gaza’s Ministry of Health reports more than 700 Gazans have been killed, many of them children, since the ceasefire began last October.

He also credits himself with ending the 12-day war between Israel and Iran last summer that the United States participated in.

As for the other seven conflicts Trump claims to have settled, new fighting broke out between Thailand and Cambodia in December and between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda-backed rebels, according to The Associated Press, two wars that Trump claimed to have settled.

He also insisted he brokered peace in a war between Ethiopia and Egypt, but peace talks did not involve the U.S., and it was never a war between the two but a disagreement over a contested dam.

Trump claimed he brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, but India denied he was involved at all in the latest outburst in the decades-long discord between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

Trump also claimed he brokered a deal in a war between Serbia and Kosovo, but there’s been no war between the neighboring countries during Trump’s second term, the AP reported.