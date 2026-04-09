‘Do You Like Kidnapping Girls?’: Instead of Making a Sandwich, Subway Worker Served Up Slurs and Wild Accusations to Black Customer, But Then He Got Revenge

A U.K. content creator had a shocking encounter with a Subway employee in Miami, and his video has gone viral.

The clip, which has garnered 650,000 views on TikTok alone, showed Fikayomi Awolope getting served up some vile racism with a side of rage when he tried to order a sandwich.

A U.K. content creator had a shocking encounter with a Subway employee in Miami. (Photo: X/@GriftReport)

Awolope stood in horror as the woman behind the deli counter unleashed a rambling racist tirade on the young influencer.

After accusing him of kidnapping children “with his f*cking Black ass face,” she hurled one insult after another, including calling him the N-word and saying she didn’t like Black or Indian men, only white men.

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“Do you like kidnapping girls?” she asked out of nowhere. When he said he simply wanted a sandwich, she responded, “No, I know what you’re doing. You’re not coming here for that; you’re being dishonest. Go to church and pray.”

Later in the video, she grabbed a chair from the seating area and brandished it as though she was going to throw it at Awolope and nearly pelted him with bathroom keys.

It’s unclear whether Awolope was trying to film a prank before the employee’s outburst. His TikTok account features videos of mostly silly antics — like loudly singing his order at McDonald’s or pretending to look at strangers’ phone screens. However, even if this was a prank gone awry, it does not excuse the racist insults, profanity, and aggression he faced.

Black guy goes into Subways to get food and crazy worker starts calling him the N word and says he kidnaps girls and has a total breakdown



This is crazy pic.twitter.com/Ddt7mtaTaU — G R I F T Y (@GriftReport) April 7, 2026

After being screamed at and retreating to the exit, he began narrating the video: “Bro, I walked in here. I actually came in to order Subway, and she’s just being racist for no reason.” He added that she “looked sad,” and when he asked how she was doing, she allegedly refused to serve him. He also claimed she called him a thief.

“Why can’t I order Subway? Why?” he asked her before leaving.

According to the edited clip, Awolope returned to the store two hours later and ordered a sandwich from the same woman, and then he refused to pay, citing racism as the reason.

“Racist people get worked,” he told her before she went to the back and broke down crying hysterically. He shouted, “Don’t cry now!”

“I’m going to leave her alone now,” he narrated. “But I didn’t feel happy when she was racist to me for no reason.”

Commenters on X were stunned by the woman’s outburst, and sympathy was in short supply for her “breakdown” at the end. “Not her playing the victim,” wrote one person. Echoing hundreds of comments, another person wrote: “This behavior is unacceptable, period.”

Subway has not issued a statement yet regarding the incident. As a franchise-based business, individual locations are independently owned and operated.