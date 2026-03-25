‘Oh Look It’s Showing’: Trump Tries to Keep It Together After Landing as Security Scrambles to Block the View but Nature Has Other Plans and Blows the Cover Wide Open

There’s something about the outdoors and Donald Trump that tends to expose the small cracks in his carefully controlled image, especially during live moments where he tries to control the narrative.

The 79-year-old president, known for his signature tailored suits and meticulous combover, endeavors to project an image of confidence and poise, even during the most mundane actions, such as descending a flight of steps.

But one recent clip has viewers zeroed in on a brief moment that broke through the polished facade, with many pointing to a familiar insecurity that’s becoming harder to keep under wraps.

President Donald Trump meets with the press , March 23, 2026 while departing to Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo: YouTube screenshot/The White House)

‘This Man’: Trump, 79, Tries to Sound Presidential — Then Melts Down Over a Hairspray Disaster, and the Longer He Rambles, the More Fans Say He’s Losing It

Missing patches on Trump’s scalp got exposed in a clip from his travel back to Washington, D.C., following his weekend stay at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and a short stop to visit the late Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate in Tennessee on March 23.

The longer the clip circulated, the more the focus moved away from what he was doing and toward what was going on with his head as he exited the plane after landing at Maryland’s Joint Base Andrews.

The president stopped at the top of the plane’s stairway to cover his bruised hands with black gloves, then proceeded to slowly and carefully walk down the Air Force One steps when nature mussed his hair.

A sudden and strong gust of wind cut right through the moment, pushing Trump’s hair out of place and exposing visible bald spots, turning a routine appearance into an unflattering glimpse that didn’t go unnoticed.

After touching down, he was met by a military officer who fell into step beside him, subtly blocking the view of his hair during the long walk across the tarmac. But as they neared Marine One, the carefully managed moment began to slip — and nature had other plans

Threads users couldn’t help but point out, “the wind was really doing a number on his hair.” Building on that sentiment, one commenter took a more tongue-in-cheek approach, saying, “That’s the Lord using wind to show his bald patches!”

The jokes piled on, another person writing, “The wind beneath his wig,” after observing Trump’s scalp. “I was waiting for whatever hair he has left on his head to fly away,” said another social media user. A fifth person added, “He looks like a wet dog in front of a blow dryer.”

One blunt and direct comment stated, “Oh, look. It’s the Hunchback of Epstein files. As another person said, “The bald is showing. Surprised he didn’t grab the officer’s hat and plop it on his own head.”

The line about the officer’s hat ties back to the setting of a formal military transfer ceremony, where service members honor fallen troops earlier this month. Trump was the only person wearing a white baseball cap from his own merchandise line while standing alongside military leaders and Cabinet officials, turning a routine moment into a disgraceful act.

Trump just wore a campaign hat to a dignified transfer for fallen U.S. soldiers that were killed during his Iranian blunder.



These are the same people who spent weeks attacking Biden for briefly glancing at his watch.



The hypocrisy is absolute. There is no bottom for these… pic.twitter.com/a8RR5F3Y4c — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) March 7, 2026

The former host of “The Apprentice” series has had plenty of “bad hair days” which are well-documented and sometimes turn into viral memes.

In the reverse of what happened this week, seven years ago, a strong gust of wind exposed Trump’s bald spot as he climbed up the stairs to Air Force One. A snapshot of the disheveled president served as a representation of his first chaotic term in office from 2017 to 2021. Trump’s baldness continued into his second term, which began in January 2025.

While complaining about his predecessor, former president Joe Biden, at an outdoor press scrum in Washington in 2019, Trump looked so windblown that viewers compared his messy hair to “cotton candy” and “spiderwebs.”

That same annoyance with windy conditions has also shown up in his repeated criticism of wind turbines, which he regularly targets in speeches while arguing for major changes to the industry.

this is from a reuters photo…. folks, i think it's real pic.twitter.com/Q1790j9C6C — Ashley Feinberg (ashleyfeinberg.bsky.social) (@ashleyfeinberg) February 7, 2018

One of his most recent tirades against windmills — as the president calls the turbines — took place as Trump met with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin at the White House on this year’s St. Patrick’s Day, which shifted into a tongue-lashing against China.

Whether Trump has an issue with windmills for geopolitical, business, or aesthetic reasons is still unknown, but some receipts suggest his baldness is the result of a diagnosed medical condition. In 2017, Trump’s longtime personal physician, Dr. Harold N. Bornstein, divulged that he had previously taken finasteride medication to treat hair loss.

As aging continues to reshape public perception, both his appearance and his ongoing windmill critiques keep drawing fresh scrutiny, with the contrast between the two becoming harder for observers to ignore.