‘Shot Him in the Head’: White Man Allegedly Killed Black Neighbor Because He Thought He Was a ‘Terrorist’, But What He Did Next Made It Even Worse

A Wisconsin man is facing murder charges after shooting his neighbor because he thought he was a “terrorist,” then immediately returning home to do his taxes before turning himself in to the police.

Dominic Nosacek, 31, faces first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the shooting death of 50-year-old Angelo Nelson.

Dominic Nosacek, 31, (left) is facing first-degree intentional homicide after allegedly fatally shooting his neighbor, 50-year-old Angelo Nelson (right). Nosacek told investigators he suffers from psychosis and thought Nelson was a “terrorist.” (Photos: Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, GoFundMe)

The shooting happened on Feb. 2 at an apartment building in Milwaukee.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Law&Crime, Nosacek turned himself in to authorities at a branch of the Department of Homeland Security the day of the shooting.

He reportedly told a security guard, “I just killed a militia, I shot him in the head.”

As the guard called 911 to report the crime, Nosacek told him that after the shooting, he went back to his apartment and “did his taxes,” then left the AK-47 rifle he fired at his apartment before heading to the DHS building, the complaint states.

Nosacek went on to tell investigators that his neighbors “bang around too much,” and do things to “provoke” and “harass” him. He also claimed that his neighbors were “militia men” who were “blackmailing” him.

He said when he saw Nelson standing in the hallway, he assumed he was “waiting for him.” He told police that he shot the 50-year-old so he “could not get to him.”

Even though Nosacek didn’t see Nelson holding a weapon and didn’t speak to him, he said he killed him “because they are militia,” according to the complaint.

Detectives reported that Nosacek also admitted that he has a history of “psychosis” and “depression.”

Nelson’s body was found in the hallway of the apartment building. Authorities say he died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

His family and friends set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral expenses.

His mother remembered her son as “funny” and a “people person.” She said he was killed that day while he was doing laundry.

“He got killed coming down the stairs to wash his clothes. He thought he was going to go downstairs. He was starting a new job today,” Nelson’s mother, Patricia Donald, told WDJT.

D’Juan Hill, Nelson’s best friend, said he and Nelson have been friends since middle school and that he recently celebrated his 50th birthday with him.

“It was someone’s own personal mental stability that took my friend from me,” Hill told WITI. “I want the world to know about Angelo Nelson.”

Nosacek’s family also released a statement, calling Nelson’s death “senseless.”

“Our hearts are broken at the senseless death of Angelo Nelson. To take a Life is to destroy universe and his family will never be the same. We pray that our son will finally get the treatment for his mental illness that he’s so desperately needs,” the statement reads, per WTMJ.

Nosacek also faces a charge of bail jumping stemming from a previous criminal charge. Prosecutors noted that he has a history of mental illness and domestic violence incidents.

His bail was set at $251,000, and he remains in custody.