‘This Dude is Insane’: Trump Lost It Over This Viral Clip Making Fun of Him, Admitted It Fueled His Disdain for Maduro, Who Ended Up in Chains Weeks Later 

Did a viral dance video lead to the fall of Nicolás Maduro? According to American President Donald Trump, a major military strike in South America was the result of the Venezuelan politician showing off his moves in public.

Trump, 79, ordered the capture of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, from the capital city of Caracas. Maduro, 63, was taken to the United States to face U.S. federal drug and firearm charges in the Southern District of New York court in Manhattan.

US President Donald Trump speaks during the House Republican Party (GOP) member retreat at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2026. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

‘I’m Not Happy About It’: Trump Snaps, Says the Cameraman Did Him Dirty — Democrats Post Brutal Receipts With a Caption That Sets the Internet on Fire

On Jan. 4, The New York Times claimed that Maduro’s public dancing in November 2025 was the final straw that pushed Trump to send American forces into Venezuela to apprehend the former union leader.

The president seemed to confirm the reports that Maduro’s apparent mocking of his signature “Trump Dance” was the catalyst for the decision to invade the nation. Trump hinted at his frustration with the dancing during his address to House Republicans’ retreat at the Kennedy Center.

“He’s a violent guy. He gets up there, and he tries to imitate my dance a little bit,” Trump said about Maduro while speaking to members of his party on the morning of Jan. 6. Attendees in the audience could be heard laughing at the president’s admission.

Those comments by the conservative political figure quickly went viral as social media users made the connection between clips of Maduro doing the fist pump moves and Trump’s well-known thin skin.

Trump on Maduro: He's a violent guy. He gets up there and he tries to imitate my dance a little bit. pic.twitter.com/b5uqbEpiqi — Acyn (@Acyn) January 6, 2026

“This is confirmation that Maduro’s public dancing was the last straw for Trump’s decision to move forward with the operation to capture him,” one X user expressed in reaction to the MAGA chief’s address.

Similarly, someone on the platform wrote, “So the reports are true, Trump is mad that Maduro was making fun of him.” A third poster added, “We’re going to war because Wittle Donny had his fee-fees hurt.”

“Trump’s fragile ego is why we invaded Venezuela. He couldn’t handle Maduro doing his dance,” read one tweet. Yet another person argued, “This is the talk of a crazy person. How does everybody not see that we are following a crazy person to our demise?!”

The Republicans in the crowd for Trump’s speech caught heat as well. For instance, one Trump critic wondered, “Why are the morons laughing?! This dude is insane, and the world gets more dangerous every day because of him!”

Maduro’s public dancing was the last straw for “some on the Trump team”, who decided to move forward with the operation to capture him

—NYT pic.twitter.com/NAlgrzPd7J — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 4, 2026

While Trump was able to dance his way back into the White House after winning the 2024 presidential election against former Vice President Kamala Harris, his trademark air-punching gestures have turned out to be cursed for other people.

Not only were Maduro’s celebratory motions apparently the precursor to him ending up behind bars, but several athletes embracing the “Trump Dance” at sporting events attended by the president started their teams’ downfall.

On the anniversary of Sept. 11 in 2025, Detroit Tigers players broke out the “Trump Dance” in the middle of a game against the New York Yankees inside the Bronx’s Yankee Stadium. The Tigers ended up losing that game, then lost nine of their next ten games, and ultimately missed the playoffs.

Amon-Ra St. Brown with the Trump dance: pic.twitter.com/Js5g5FxE2F — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) November 9, 2025

Detroit’s NFL franchise was not immune to the “Trump Dance” jinx. Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown performed the moves after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders in November.

The Lions went on a 2-5 run in the wake of St. Brown, 36, mimicking Trump in that Commanders game held at Northwest Stadium in Maryland. Like their MLB counterparts, the Lions were eventually eliminated from playoff contention.

St. Brown giving Trump a special tribute ignited enough backlash that the cast member of Netflix’s “Receiver” docuseries issued a mea culpa. The four-time Pro Bowl pick insisted his touchdown celebration was not a political statement.

“First of all, if I offended anyone, I do apologize. I did not mean to offend anyone. It was just, we’re having fun,” he explained on the “St. Brown Podcast” days later, before adding, “If any president was at that game, if they had a dance, I would have done it. It had nothing to do with who the president was.”