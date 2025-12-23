‘This Will Really Twist Trump’s Panties’:Trump Moved Fast to Rebrand the Kennedy Center But What Ticket Buyers Are Seeing Is Going to Set Him Off

Donald Trump has never been shy about branding, but this time the marquee lights didn’t quite sync with the ticket scanners.

Days after the president’s name suddenly appeared on the façade of the Kennedy Center above John F. Kennedy’s, a quiet but telling resistance unfolded in the most modern places: ticketing websites.

While the signage outside the iconic arts venue shifted overnight, the digital ecosystem that actually sells seats largely refused to play along.

Trump marks the moment his name was added to the Kennedy Center, a win that looked bigger in photos than in practice.(Photo by Heather Diehl and Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images))

‘Who’s That?’: Trump’s Private, Roped-Off Dinner Sparks Online Frenzy — One Seat in Particular Has the Internet Guessing

According to the Daily Beast, StubHub is among multiple ticketing platforms that have declined to reflect Trump’s attempt to rebrand the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Despite the White House now referring to the venue as “The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts,” most ticket sellers continue using the original name that audiences have known for decades. The disconnect has made the moment feel less like a formal rebrand and more like cultural improv—especially striking given how quickly Trump moved to stamp his name onto the building itself.

The Kennedy Center in Washington is now the Trump-Kennedy Center. Workers just dropped a blue tarp to unveil the new signage on the side of the building. pic.twitter.com/lrQMMd1Dpi — Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) December 19, 2025

Workers installed new lettering almost immediately after a board vote approved the change, yet platforms like Ticketmaster, TodayTix, Vivid Seats, TickPick, and StubHub all stuck with “Kennedy Center” variations. In an era where updates usually roll out in real time, the hesitation felt intentional — or at least pointed — suggesting that while buildings can be renamed overnight, public buy-in can’t be rushed.

Online, that refusal became part of the story, with The Daily Beast readers and commenters framing it less as a technical delay and more as a quiet stand.

“I love that this will really twist Trump’s panties! Why should these businesses waste their time only to have to change it back?” one person wrote.

One reader summed up the mood bluntly, writing, “Pathetic ploy to manufacture legacy.”

Another leaned into humor, adding, “How about changing the San Andreas Fault to Joe Biden’s Fault?”

Others took a more observational tone, noting, “Seems that he might be reading the room wrong on just how enthusiastic the nation is about him and his plans for the nation.”

A fourth comment cut straight to the symbolism of the moment: “Amazing, isn’t it; a 34 count convicted [man’s] name plastered in big letters alongside the great John F. Kennedy in the place created by Congress to honor his great legacy.”

While ticketing agencies stalled, the Kennedy Center itself moved forward with the change, adding Trump’s name to a site Congress explicitly designated as a memorial to President John F. Kennedy in 1964.

The board, now stacked with Trump loyalists, voted to approve the update, arguing it recognized Trump’s role in revitalizing the institution. Critics, including Democratic lawmakers and historians, countered that the board does not have the legal authority to alter a name set by Congress

That legal tension only amplified public reaction, especially after some Kennedy family members voiced opposition.

According to The Associated Press, Kerry Kennedy publicly joked about removing Trump’s name herself once his term ends. Fueling the spectacle further was White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, whose congratulatory message about the rename quickly became internet fodder.

In a post intended to celebrate the moment, Leavitt wrote, “Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump, and likewise, congratulations to President Kennedy, because this will be a truly great team long into the future!”

The phrasing, which appeared to overlook basic historical context, prompted widespread mockery and a community note clarifying that the Kennedy Center’s name is protected by statute.

The moment echoed another recent White House spectacle involving the Trump family. At a recent White House Christmas event, Trump humiliated his wife, Melania, making a remark that hinted she might be ready to step back from holiday duties, only for President Donald Trump to publicly take credit for her decorating choices and revisit past criticisms of her efforts.

Some online viewers said first lady looked like she was about to cry, with many focusing less on the festive setup and more on the awkward dynamic between the first couple as Trump’s praise felt like a public rebuke and left Melania looking exposed.

Taken together—along with ticketing sites quietly refusing to update listings, audiences demanding refunds, and social media dissecting every misstep, the attempted rebrand has unfolded less like a celebration and more like a slow-moving public stumble.

In the end, the ticket companies’ refusal to add Trump’s name may be the loudest statement of all. Without issuing press releases or picking sides outright, they simply kept selling seats under the name people recognize. And in doing so, they reminded everyone that legacy isn’t something you declare — it’s something others agree to carry.