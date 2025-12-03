‘Should Be Instant Firing’: Internet Gags After DoorDash Driver Is Caught on Camera Mishandling Food, and the Company’s Response Stops People Cold

This video of a DoorDash driver will make you do a double-take.

Of course, ordering fast food delivery is always a bit of a gamble, but when this driver dropped a chicken wing on the ground, tossed it back in the container, and then licked his fingers, the entire internet gagged.

A DoorDash delivery driver was caught on a doorbell camera tampering with a customer’s food. (Photo: X/Unlimited Ls)

Trena Brown of Orange Park, Florida, shared an incriminating Ring video with news outlets, and the cringeworthy footage has quickly spread across social media and gotten national media coverage, with tens of thousands of views in less than 24 hours.

The unidentified driver can be seen opening up an insulated case of food that Brown’s daughter had ordered, when a box of boneless wings falls to the ground at their front door. The DoorDash employee picked up a stray wing and popped it back into the box. He then proceeds to lick his fingers and wipe sauce off the ground with his foot.



Brown shared the video with local news station WIS10, along with some no-nonsense career advice for the delivery person: “If he can’t deliver food with due care, then maybe there’s something else out there for him to do.” She also urged DoorDash to improve training for its workers.

Some viewers speculated that the video was AI-generated or “staged,” but DoorDash acknowledged the incident and said they’ve given the employee a warning, which baffled many people online.

You might follow the three-second rule when you’re cooking at home and drop something on the kitchen floor, but delivery people should be held to a higher standard.

“Lol a warning? That should be instant firing,” wrote a person on X, echoing many similar comments. One X user tagged the official DoorDash account with the message: “Just lost about 500k customers with this ‘warning.’”

Another chimed in, “I would hope the ‘warning’ would be, ‘Don’t let the door hit you in the a– on the way out.’”

DoorDash released a statement to WIS10, which read in part, “On background, this is well below the level of service we aim to provide on every delivery and certainly not the experience we want customers to have when they order dinner from DoorDash. Our team is investigating and has issued a warning to the Dasher.”

The Brown family is just grateful that they watched the doorbell cam video before chowing down. As mother Trena put it, “All he had to do was knock on the door and say, ‘Hey, it was really one boneless wing out of 12, I dropped this, and I just wanted to let you know.’”

The family is not taking any more chances and plans to avoid food deliveries for now.