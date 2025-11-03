‘Sooo Cringy’: Trump Tries to Regain the Upper Hand with Leader Who Snubbed Him — But One Slip Flips the Script, and He Explodes On the Wrong Person

President Donald Trump’s Asia tour was supposed to project confidence and control. Instead, it turned into a global spectacle with several missteps and nonsensical rambling speeches that left him visibly confused, publicly snubbed, and later lashing out at an easy target.

It began in South Korea, ahead of Trump’s first in-person meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in six years.

Trump’s wave to nobody at midnight before his Asia trip has social media questioning his signature wave. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Cameras caught Trump waiting awkwardly as Xi kept him standing before a lukewarm handshake that stretched painfully long. Trump laughed nervously, repeatedly patted Xi on the back, and declared, “We’re going to have a very successful meeting. I have no doubt.”

“He’s a very tough negotiator. That’s not good,” Trump stated as he giggled and continued to grasp Xi’s hand.

“We know each other well,” Trump claimed as Xi looked disinterested and said very little.

Moments later, Trump tells Xi “Let’s go,” but is ignored. When that didn’t work, Trump asked out loud, “Which way?” As aides directed them off the stage, Trump once again tried to signal to Xi but was ignored yet again.

It was a simple moment, yet it perfectly captured the power dynamic: the self-proclaimed dealmaker visibly unsure of what to do next.

“Absolutely brutal stuff. How embarrassing,” one X user posted, while others noted Trump’s jittery body language. “Creepy old Trump. A national disgrace,” former Florida City Councilman Harold Byrd Jr. posted on X.

Why does Trump keep touching Xi's back? Give the man his space — he clearly doesn’t like you or respect you. — Huáscar (@Barca1982X) October 30, 2025

Other comments zeroed in on Xi’s reaction, “Just look at Xi’s face…..,” and others ranged from “Trump talks way too much…,” “his hand shake is sooo cringy,” to “God help us all.”

But the humiliation didn’t end there — it just moved to primetime.

Comedian Seth Meyers roasted Trump’s Asia performance on Late Night, mocking both his rambling catapult speech and his desperate attempts to look presidential abroad.

“Forget the government shutdown — it’s catapult time!” Meyers quipped, playing clips of Trump ranting about “stupid electric catapults” on aircraft carriers.

“Guy spends more time thinking about catapults than Wile E. Coyote,” Meyers joked. “In Trump’s America, we used to strap our soldiers to the rockets, and they loved it — but then everything got woke!”

He later added, “Experts say it would cost billions to go back to the old system, but Trump thinks he knows more about aviation than everyone else because he dances like one of those guys with the runway signal sticks.”

That was funny! Even if I was Trump or the person being made fun of, I would've laughed. Trump is so sensitive. — HuskerKia (@NeKiaDavenport) November 1, 2025

Trump watched in fury and didn’t find it funny. Within hours, he erupted on Truth Social — posting a furious rant that called Meyers “the least talented person to ‘perform’ live in the history of television” and “a truly deranged lunatic.”

He complained that Meyers “may be the WORST to perform, live or otherwise” before signing off with a classic overreaction and overreach, “Why does NBC waste its time and money on a guy like this??? – NO TALENT, NO RATINGS, 100% ANTI TRUMP, WHICH IS PROBABLY ILLEGAL!!!”

Social media had a field day.

“He sounded like a deranged lunatic, talking on and on about catapults,” he said with literally no self-awareness whatsoever” observed one user on Threads.

Another added, “Aww, poor ickle tangerine head didn’t like Seth laughing at him. Bwess. Personally, I thought it was hilarious.😁”

“The worst detractor to Trump is Trump himself! Everytime he opens his mouth he compromises himself with all the bullshit, lies and complete nonsense!” said another.

And even as Trump raged online as footage from his trip went viral, his Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt tried to salvage the optics, hailing the trip as “historic” and claiming it “resulted in more peace deals, trade deals, and investments pouring into our country.”

But that brag quickly fell apart too when NBC News reported that no final trade agreements were signed — just a temporary truce on rare-earth mineral controls.

And social media called Leavitt out over her disingenuous post.

President Trump is returning home from a historic trip to Asia that resulted in more peace deals, trade deals, and investments pouring into our country.



The trip concluded with a highly productive and positive meeting with President Xi of China. President Trump fiercely… pic.twitter.com/P4i98GX0SU — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) October 30, 2025

“If ‘historic’ means more photo ops than policy, then sure. No verified peace deals were signed, trade imbalances remain, and the fentanyl crisis continues to worsen. Standing up for America means delivering measurable results, not headlines and handshakes,” this X user corrected Leavitt.

Another X user also called out Leavitt, “More peace deals? The man has yet to strike ONE peace deal ffs! It was just more … stroking of a bully on the taxpayers dime while the government remains closed. He should have stayed here to negotiate reopening the government.”

The meltdown cemented what critics had already seen on the world stage: a president who came to project strength and left looking small.