‘Yeah, I’d Be Scared Too’: Nick Fuentes Tries to Mourn Sudden Death of MAGA Activist—But the Internet Hits Him with a Brutal Reality Check with Facts

White supremacist and far-right commentator Nick Fuentes is facing major blowback online after grieving over the death of ring-wing political activist and media personality Charlie Kirk Wednesday at an outdoor speaking engagement at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

Fuentes, an extreme radical who leads the “America First” movement, also known as the Groyper Army, lamented the “horrific” killing of Kirk by an unknown gunman, calling it a “nightmare” and saying he feels “gutted and devastated,” even though his livestream broadcasts and commentaries promote hatred and violent rhetoric.

Nick Fuentes is receiving backlash after greiving Charlie Kirk’s death. (America First Video Screengrab)

Fuentes has used his platforms to spread racist and misogynistic ideologies. Earlier this year he reportedly made comments encouraging violence against women. He has also stated that white people are justified in being racist.

He was part at the Capitol during the January 6 riot and advocated for blanket pardons for those charged. He has also called for the execution of people he believes are part of the “globalist” media.

He was instrumental in spreading misinformation and falsehoods that the 2020 election was stolen.

Critics have accused him of obscuring his bigotry in sarcasm and irony, as they point out that the racist Fuentes has helped draw younger, more mainstream conservative audiences into extremist ideologies.

Vanderbilt University professor Nicole Hemmer noted in a 2025 article in The New York Times that Fuentes plays an “important role in moving the political culture in a more radical, illiberal and violent direction.”

Social media wasn’t having any of it when Fuentes shockingly expressed grief over Kirk’s killing and, like a child ignorant of the effect of his behavior, ordered the violence to stop.

“This feels like a nightmare,” Fuentes cried in a post on X. “One of the most horrific things I’ve ever seen. I feel absolutely gutted and devastated.”

“Pray for Charlie Kirk’s soul, his young family and for our country,” he continued.

“The violence and hatred has to stop. Our country needs Christ now more than ever,” Fuentes added, after spreading violent and hate-filled speech for years.

Yeah, if i was someone who advocated for genocide, transphobia, racism and the maintenance of white supremacy, I'd be scared too https://t.co/HNg0P8xPFx pic.twitter.com/FnoYJVS0t7 — Astrea 🌻🏳️‍⚧️🇵🇸🇱🇧🔞 (@IntrepidAstrea) September 11, 2025

This is so rich coming from a white supremacist like Fuentes, and social media called him out on it.

“Bro you should replay your shows and watch it, hate and violence is your money maker,” this X user observed.

“’The violence & hatred has to stop’ you have f#cking flip flopped like 6 times in 2 weeks you were literally spreading vile racist hatred all week no the hatred must stop you speak out of both sides of your mouth, only something a fed would do,” an X user responded.

And another pointed out, “You are responsible for fomenting hatred and division.”

well nick fuentes is a coward, things like this could happen to his own shitty self. I can understand how this event sends him shiverssss. — Aqil, Qassam Rspctr (@aqilqassam) September 11, 2025

“Well nick fuentes is a coward, things like this could happen to his own sh#tty self. I can understand how this event sends him shiverssss,” this X user stated.

“Nazi that believes anyone not white is beneath him and actively promotes white supremacy saying the hate and violence needs to stop,” this social media user pointed out.

Nick Fuentes AKA Mr. "your body my choice" wants to be an advocate against hatred and violence.pic.twitter.com/187QddjcaI https://t.co/wL8s0mTMLh — lynx 🐯 (@svtspears) September 11, 2025

“Yeah, if i was someone who advocated for genocide, transphobia, racism and the maintenance of white supremacy, I’d be scared too,” Astrea said on X.

And this, “’The violence and hatred has to stop. Our country needs Christ now more than ever.’ From Nicholas J. Fuentes.”

“Search ‘black people’ on his acc and see if we gaf (emojis) how’s that white on white crime taste,” another X user wondered.

Kirk was widely known in Republican circles and as a close friend of the Trumps, especially Trump’s oldest son Don Jr. He had a direct line into the White House and was a guest at Mar-a-Lago many times.

The 31-year-old Kirk was also widely credited with helping Trump win a second term in office after mobilizing his base of millions of social media followers.

He was killed as he was answering a question about the proliferation of mass shootings in America.