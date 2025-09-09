‘Lock Those Thugs Up!’: Wild Brawl Erupts at Georgia Waffle House Until Black Customer Towers Over Rampaging White Teens to Save Workers

A video of a group of teens wildly fighting with Waffle House employees at a restaurant in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta is going viral.

In the security camera footage, two white teen boys can be seen jumping on the restaurant’s service counter. One of them lunged at an employee, while the sound of smashing plates and cheering can be heard in the background.

A video screenshot shows a brawl at a Waffle House in Marietta, Georgia. (Photo: X/ATL Uncensored)

In a scene that could only be described as utter chaos, fists were flying until a Black male customer stopped the mayhem. While several people rushed to help, the attacker immediately stepped away when the much taller customer calmly intervened to break up the fight. The group then quickly left the scene before the police arrived.

According to investigators, the fight broke out sometime before 2 a.m. after Waffle House employees repeatedly told the rowdy group to leave, and they refused to listen.

One employee was placed in a headlock before being struck several times in the head; the police have confirmed the victim did not sustain serious injuries, according to local news station WSB-TV.

The viral video incorrectly identified the aggressors as students of nearby Sprayberry High School, but police said the suspects were never enrolled at the school, according to the outlet.

Here’s the whole thing plus more from snap pic.twitter.com/nZGaP8cilr — Sherltinit (@sherltinit11636) September 7, 2025

The Waffle House chain, which has about 1,900 locations across the Midwest and South, is open 24/7 and has gained a reputation for random violence.

In 2022, a fight video went viral, inspiring the “Waffle House Wendy” meme when a female server caught a chair mid-air during a brawl. Additionally, in 2018, the chain was at the center of a nationwide controversy when Anthony Walls, an unarmed Black man, was choked and thrown to the ground by police while at a North Carolina Waffle House with his sister after prom. That same year, white gunman Travis Reinking opened fire on a Waffle House in Tennessee and killed four patrons, all Black.

Commenters on X seem to have had enough of Waffle House-related violence, and are calling for police to “lock those thugs up!”

“Where are their parents?! No home training at all! Classless!” wrote one. “White kids gone wild,” said another, followed by demands to “Put these entitled brats in JAIL.”

Some made light of the situation, joking about Waffle House fight club rules: “Only Waffle House employees can fight other Waffle House employees.” The police investigation is still underway.