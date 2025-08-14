‘Excuse Me?!’: CNN’s Abby Phillip Nearly Loses It as Jillian Michaels Seemingly Downplays White People’s Role in Slavery, Then Tries to Flip the Script on Her

A conversation on the arts devolved into a messy argument about slavery and who benefited from it during a zany Aug. 13 roundtable discussion on “CNN NewsNight” with one panelist accusing host Abby Phillip of “racializing” the discussion.

Roundtable guests were talking about President Donald Trump’s latest efforts at controlling the distinguished Kennedy Center awards after Trump announced his apparent handpicked group of honorees on Wednesday, including actor Sylvester Stallone, country star George Strait, singer Gloria Gaynor, and the band Kiss.

A Democratic strategist on the panel said Trump’s efforts at remaking the Kennedy Center in his image were part of a larger plan to “change culture.” Trump has already initiated reviews of Smithsonian Institution exhibits, something he did shortly after the start of his second term in office earlier this year.

“Have you looked at some of the things that are being reviewed?” MAGA supporter, fitness trainer, and “The Biggest Loser” TV series alum Jillian Michaels asked, bristling when panelist Julie Roginsky brought up that Trump had demanded a study on how the Smithsonian tells the story of slavery in America.

Michaels defended white people, suggesting they were not wholly to blame for slavery and lashing out at Phillip by claiming she “racialized” the argument.

Michaels: You cannot tie imperialism and racism and slavery to just one race, which is pretty much what every single exhibit does… Only less than 2% of white Americans own slaves. You realize that slavery is thousands of years old?



“Yes, slavery was a bad thing that we should talk about,” Roginsky pointed out.

“He (Trump) is not whitewashing slavery,” Michaels insisted, as Roginsky disagreed.

“He’s not,” Michaels claimed. “And you cannot tie imperialism and racism and slavery to just one race, which is pretty much what every single exhibit does.”

Another panelist pointed out, “… slavery in America was white supremacy.”

“Do you know that only less than 2 percent of white Americans owned slaves?” Michaels shot back.

New York Congressman Ritchie Torres tried to counter Michaels’ remarks, “But it was a system of white supremacy. You know, African Americans were slaves and white people were …” but he was cut off as the panel erupted and talked over each other.

Phillip interjected at that point, “Jillian, I’m surprised that you’re trying to litigate who was the beneficiary of slavery and who was not.”

Phillip: We don't have time to litigate all of this.



Michaels: Of course we don't. Because then you're going to lose the argument. And everything is racialized, just like you're trying to do to me now.



Michaels denied it and tried to explain herself, “I’m not, what I’m trying to tell you is that …” but Phillip interrupted, trying to steer the conversation back on track.

“I mean, in the context of American history,” Phillip began. “In the context of American history, what are you saying is incorrect by saying that it was white people oppressing Black people?”

“Every single thing is like, oh, no, no, no, this is all because white people bad. And that’s just not the truth,” Michaels insisted. “Like for example, every single exhibit, I have a list of every single one, like people migrated from Cuba because white people bad. Not because of past — yes. No, it’s in there. That’s what I’m saying. You don’t actually know what’s in there.”

Michaels is referring there to an exhibit that she says blames white people for the communist takeover of Cuba.

“People migrated from Cuba because white people bad, not because of Castro. Yes. No, it’s in there,” she continued.

Michaels then pivoted to criticizing another Smithsonian exhibit on the difficulty of gender testing in sports.

A shocked Phillip cut her off to explain, “We don’t have time to litigate all of this,” referring to the broad range of issues Michaels was mentioning.

That seemed to set the fitness guru off once again.

“Of course we don’t,” Michaels declared. “Because then you’re going to lose the argument. And everything is racialized, just like you’re trying to do to me now.”

“Excuse me?” a stunned Phillip asked. “Just to be clear. You brought up race. This was a conversation about the arts. And you brought up race.”

“You brought up the question of whether or not slavery in the United States is about race.” Phillip continued. “The answer is yes.”

“Don’t strawman my argument,” Michaels demanded.

“So, what are you talking about?” Phillip asked.

“Shame on white slavery, and what I was talking about is that this isn’t really about that. When you make every single exhibit about white imperialism, when it isn’t relevant at all, that is a problem. So, when you’re talking about Cubans leaving Cuba and you make it about white people bad, that’s not accurate. That’s my point,” Michaels tried to explain.

Phillip had had enough, announcing, “We’re going to move on.”

Michaels took to social media after her CNN appearance, still trying to explain herself.

“Less than 2% of white Americans ever owned slaves. And believe it or not, America is more than just ‘the South,’” Michaels continued on X. But we’ll let you decide if you want to read more about her crazy take on American slavery.