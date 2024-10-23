‘That’s Disrespect!’: Outraged D.C. Leaders Called for Boycott of Pizza Chain Over ‘Racist’ Powdered Dessert They Say Mock Late Mayor Marion Barry’s Drug Bust

The family of late Washington, D.C., Mayor Marion Barry, along with other members of the community, have spoken out against a new dessert sold at a pizza chain as the advertising for the berry-filled knots nods toward being named after the mayor who served over four non-consecutive terms between 1979 and 1998.

The pizza chain, &pizza, with locations in Washington, Maryland, Virginia, New York City, New Jersey and Philadelphia, did not directly state that its “Marion Berry Knots” menu item is named after the former mayor, who died on Nov. 23, 2014. But it recycled a version of the 1992 slogan he used to win a seat on the D.C. Council in an Oct. 21. Instagram reel.

LEFT: DC Mayor Marion Barry before the D.C. City Council to discuss financial problems. RIGHT: &pizza’s Instagram post promoting Marion Berry Knots. (Photos: Diana Walker/Getty Images, Instagram)

His slogan was “He May Not Be Perfect, But He’s Perfect for D.C.,” and &pizza says its new menu item “may not be the perfect dessert, but they’re the perfect dessert for D.C.,” Fox5 DC reported.

&pizza describes its limited-time dessert item as “doughy dessert knots” that “are stuffed with deliciously sweet marionberries and topped with a creamy vanilla icing drizzle.”

“Our new Marion Berry Knots will blow you away,” the chain captioned a post featuring a video of its customers with the powdered sugar-topped dessert knots.

The advertisement shared online for the chain’s dessert has influenced outrage as Barry’s family and local activists have spoken out against &pizza and its new dessert.

Marion’s widow, Cora Masters Barry, had one thing to say about &pizza’s dessert and advertisement tactics.

“I just think it’s racist,” she told D.C. News Now. “In this city, it is outrageously racist. You can print that. It’s racist and disrespectful.”

BML Public Relations, which handles publicity for the chain, has released information to DC News Now explaining: “For a good time, it’s the powder that’s the ultimate headline grabber. The Marion Berry Knots have enough powdered sugar that will have customers bumping elbows to order and even force the DEA to look twice.”

The ad alluded to Barry being arrested in a high-profile FBI sting operation for possession of crack cocaine in 1990 at the conclusion of a long-running investigation into rumors about his lifestyle.

Although Barry’s arrest would lead to him being convicted on misdemeanor drug charges and serving six months behind bars, the Washington community has stressed that he should be remembered and honored for more than his drug conviction.

Clarine Thomas, who said she lives down the street from the home Barry last resided in, told the outlet she “thinks it’s very poor taste.”

She further explained that the chain and its promotions for the dessert don’t represent what the community stands for, which makes her “very disappointed.”

“It’s gonna make me rethink even buying something here,” she added.

There are proper moves others in Washington have made to honor Barry’s memory as the pillar of the nation’s capital that he was.

David Dobbs Jr. noted that the Marion Barry Summer Youth Employment Program inspired him to give back to their community. Dobbs stressed that it’s “absolutely insane” for the pizza chain to even use messages that suggest drugs.

The four-term mayor got his start in politics as a civil rights activist and his work is still admired by many. There is a statue of Barry standing outside the Wilson Building in downtown Washington, according to NBC Washington. Additionally, in southeast Washington, there is a Marion Barry Avenue SE to honor his memory as well.

CEO of &pizza Mike Burns replied to the outrage in a press release on Monday. He said the company is “not afraid to have a little fun, whether or not our new Marion Berry Knots cross the line…is something we’ll leave to the customers to decide.”

“We’re talking about a marionberry, that’s spelled with an ‘e’. We stuff that into a knot, drizzle it with icing and then top it with powdered sugar. It’s delicious – we can’t wait for D.C. to try it.”

The Rev. Tony Lee, pastor of Community of Hope AME Church, accused the pizza chain of being unapologetic and unremorseful.

“That’s a disrespect and a doubling down, that there’s no way in the world that we can allow that kind of business, that kind of disrespect to continue to flourish, off of our money,” Lee said, according to DC News Now.

Lee, Ward 8 Councilmember Trayon White called for a boycott of the chain and others are calling for a boycott of the business.

“We cannot allow people to feel like they can just do whatever they want to do, disrespect our community in any way they want to. There has to be a price.”