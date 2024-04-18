‘Enough of the Lies’: Kyle Rittenhouse Slammed By Man He Shot During BLM Protest, Called ‘Murderer’ By Kent State Protesters

Kyle Rittenhouse’s visit to Kent State University this week was met with mass protests and counterprogramming organized by students who opposed his speaking event.

In the last two months, Rittenhouse has made appearances at three college campuses to speak to students about the Second Amendment and the Black Lives Matter movement. He visited the University of Memphis and Western Kentucky University in March, before making his third stop at Kent State University this week.

In the weeks leading up to the 21-year-old’s visit to Kent State, two petitions were launched calling for his event’s cancellation, which drew thousands of signatures. Campus members also posted their criticisms online, scolding university officials for allowing his event to move forward.

Kyle Rittenhouse reacts as he is found not guilty on all counts at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 19, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Photo by Sean Krajacic – Pool/Getty Images)

After student protesters derailed Rittenhouse’s speech at the University of Memphis last month, Kent State TPUSA chapter members crafted an admission policy for his April event and warned students they would “pursue repercussions” against anyone obstructing their guest’s remarks per university policy.

Members of Kent State’s Black Student Union reserved tickets and conducted a silent protest in which they made no effort to show they were engaged in the event.

The event drew close to 200 protesters who surrounded the student center where Rittenhouse spoke on Wednesday. Video posted to X showed TPUSA organizers and audience members exiting the center to protesters chanting, “Murderer!”

Kyle Rittenhouse was supposed to speak at Kent State today, set up by Charlie Kirk!



I think it’s fair to say, it didn’t go well!



Protesters chanted “ Murderer Murderer”.



Kyle and the other MAGAts had to run away using a back door 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CDM4ORupmm — Sunsun Girly (@sunsungirly) April 17, 2024

Rittenhouse’s name became nationally known after he was acquitted of shooting three protesters during a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020. Two of the men he shot died.

The man who survived the shooting was invited by several student organizations to speak to students on the same day as Rittenhouse’s event. In his remarks, Paul Prediger, formerly known as Gaige Grosskreutz, said that Rittenhouse “has used every moment to gloat and make light of taking life” and that he’s “embraced those who peddle a hateful rhetoric.”

#NOW Paul Prediger, Formerly Known As Gaige Grosskreutz, a man who was shot by Kyle Rittenhouse on August 25 2020 in Kenosha, speaks on Kent State University campus ahead of Kyle Rittenhouse speech tonight. pic.twitter.com/J6YBeec78z — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) April 16, 2024

“What I am here to do is to stand with the students of Kent State who have had enough,” Prediger continued. “Enough of Kyle and his rhetoric. Enough of the celebration of loss of human life. Enough of the flog logic that because a 17-year-old who shot me and killed two others with an illegally obtained firearm is now somehow qualified to be a champion of gun rights. Enough of the sad fragility that proclaiming and accepting Black Lives Matter, because they do, somehow devalues or threatens white lives. Enough of the lies and the deceit that has been told by Kyle Rittenhouse for over three years about what actually happened in Kenosha August 25, 2020.”

In Rittenhouse’s remarks, he advocated for “campus carry” laws in Ohio to allow people to conceal carry weapons on college campuses. Ohio law currently bans the concealed carry of guns on campuses and in university buildings. However, people can openly carry weapons in public areas.

“I know there are some people in the crowd who don’t like me, but that’s fine. We have the right to peacefully protest,” Rittenhouse said. “I think young women, young men have the right to protect themselves, have the right to own firearms and it’s a constitutional infringement for them to say you can’t carry a gun on campus.”

Many students condemned Rittenhouse’s visit to Kent State so close to the anniversary of a deadly campus shooting on May 4, 1970, when four student protesters were shot and killed by the Ohio National Guard.