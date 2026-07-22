‘This Guy’: Foreign Leader Humiliated Online After World Cup Loss as Critics Zero In on One Bizarre Detail and Compare Him to Trump

Argentine President Javier Milei has built a close relationship with President Donald Trump, often praising his leadership.

Their growing friendship fueled expectations that Milei would join Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino at Sunday’s World Cup final.

The three men have appeared together at several high-profile events in recent months.

President Javier Milei of Argentina went viral following a conversation about his absence alongside President Donald Trump at the World Cup Final. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Instead, Milei said he plans to stick with the routine he believes has helped Argentina reach the championship match.

Rather than join the celebration — or heartbreak — alongside his fellow Argentines, Milei stuck to a superstition he’s held onto for every match of the tournament, watching from the same spot inside the Olivos residence rather than making the trip to New Jersey.

It didn’t pay off: Spain beat the defending champions 1-0 in extra time, ending Argentina’s perfect run — and leaving critics with plenty to say.

That decision has reignited attention on Milei and his choice to sit out this year.

Now a resurfaced image has critics joking his friendship with Trump extended beyond politics and into fashion — and not in a good way.

The now-viral image shows Milei behind a podium bearing Argentina’s sun emblem and the word “LIBERTAD,” the slogan of his La Libertad Avanza movement.

His rumpled suit and unruly hair made him look like he had just rolled out of bed instead of stepping onto a stage.

Instead of discussing his speech, social media users fixated on his appearance, comparing him to Trump.

Who dresses this guy? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/nOpmoAgOHx — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) July 21, 2026

“Who dresses this guy?” one baffled commenter asked, while another said, “So what if he sleeps in his car in his suit and sneakers? At least he has a car!”

Others suspect Trump has a direct and familiar influence on Milei.

“He has the same kind of mirror that Trump has — once owned by a now defunct travelling circus,” one person quipped, comparing the two leaders’ unconventional appearances.

The jokes only got harsher. A few people questioned if he gets dressed in the dark, with his eyes shut while drunk.

Some moved on to his shoes, joking that Trump gifted him a pair of size 20 shoes. In the past, the U.S. president has gifted his team Florsheim shoes without asking their shoe size.

Others compared him to a band teacher, skateboarder, Charlie Chaplin, and the Walrus from “Alice in Wonderland.”

One viewer erupted into laughter, declaring, “HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAH f—k he looks hilariously awful.”

Another blasted, “He couldn’t even bother to show up to watch his team in the FIFA final game.”

When asked why he would skip the final, Milei admitted superstition drove his decision.

“I’m going to keep watching all the games from Olivos,” he told Buenos Aires radio station El Observador, according to the Independent.

Milei also vowed to keep wearing the same oil company-branded jacket he has worn throughout Argentina’s winning streak. “The day of the Switzerland game, it made me really hot. I took it off, and they scored a goal against us. I put it back on and never took it off again,” he explained.

But the photo that went viral during this year’s World Cup came from the Oct. 6, 2025, launch of his book, “The Construction of the Miracle,” at Buenos Aires’ Movistar Arena.

Thousands packed the arena as Milei entered to the Argentine rock anthem “Panic Show” and promoted the 576-page book. It lays out what he’s called Argentina’s economic “miracle” since taking office in December 2023.

Nearly a year later, the internet is far more interested in what he wore than what he wrote.

Milei’s signature look lands somewhere between eccentric professor and aging rock star: a gray three-piece suit several sizes off, sleeves exposing excessive shirt cuffs, a strip of undershirt peeking above his beltline, trousers bunching at his ankles, and thick sneakers replacing the dress shoes many would expect.

His unruly hairstyle — nicknamed “El Peluca,” or “The Wig” — completed the look.



The comparisons grew after a photo from Milei’s October 2025 White House visit resurfaced. It shows him and Trump flashing double thumbs-up in the Oval Office.

The photo gained new life after California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office shared it on X.

He captioned the photo, “Our amazing president and the American farmer he bailed out!”

The words were a reference to Argentina’s $20 billion bailout and its rise past the U.S. in soybean exports.

Our amazing president and the American farmer he bailed out! 😍 https://t.co/JdD2mFAc1O — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 15, 2025

Many ignored the politics and zoomed in on the presidents’ appearance.

Trump wore his familiar blond-and-gray comb-over, while Milei’s windswept hair and oversized sideburns looked just as untamed. Critics who’ve long dubbed Milei the “Argentinian Trump” said the resemblance now extended into personal style.

Trump has spent years fielding wardrobe criticism of his own — oversized jackets, long ties and wrinkled clothing are recurring targets.

His hair draws just as much attention. Earlier this year, while signing an order easing water-pressure rules, Trump joked he needed stronger showers for his “beautiful hair.”

The remark inspired more mockery, with one joking it takes a pressure washer to remove his hairspray and makeup.

Still, allies insist Trump sets the standard. Adviser Stephen Miller declared on “Hannity” in 2024, “The most stylish president and first lady in our lifetimes are Donald Trump and Melania Trump. … Donald Trump is a style icon!”

Now, with his World Cup absence still being debated, critics joke Trump’s influence may be changing more than Milei’s politics.