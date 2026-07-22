‘I Don’t Got Nothing’: Delaware Police Said Kadir Skinner Had a Gun—Then They Released Bodycam Footage That Complicates Their Story

Delaware police said they shot and killed a 19-year-old Black man named Kadir Skinner after he pointed a gun at a crowd, then ran from police, prompting a cop to shoot him in the back.

But witnesses say Skinner was running from a dog and was not pointing a gun at anybody when he was killed.

Body camera video from Wilmington police officers shows Skinner was not in possession of a gun after he had been shot.

Kadir Skinner was 19 years old when he was shot and killed by Delaware police, claiming he had a gun but the videos show he was unarmed when he was shot. Now the family is planning a lawsuit. (Photo: Skinner with his mother and father after graduating high school. Top middle photo is from after he was shot when he was still alive. (Photo: Harry M. Daniels)

However, police say they recovered a gun in the grass that he had tossed a little less than a block away from where he was shot.

Body camera videos also show police waiting more than two-and-a-half minutes to place him in a police car after shooting him, which his family and their attorneys believe contributed to his death.

‘I Can’t Breathe’

“Drop the gun,” yells the cop moments after shooting him.

“I don’t got nothing,” replies Skinner. “I ain’t got nothing.”

“Find the gun and get it,” says the cop who shot him to another cop while handcuffing Skinner.

“I can’t breathe,” Skinner says as a crowd of people starts forming around them.

“Back up!” The cop yells to the crowd before the audio goes silent for more than ten seconds, indicating that police deliberately removed the audio before releasing the footage.

Skinner’s mother, Rashai Skinner, then walks up and tells the cops, “That is my son,” but they order her to back away.

“I can’t breathe,” Skinner repeatedly says, but the cops are in no hurry to render aid.

The cops then begin pepper spraying the growing crowd.

“He’s f–king dying!” said a man recording the cops.

“Where the gun at?” the same man repeatedly asks.

Watch the video below.

‘I Know He Didn’t Have a Gun’

Wilmington police said they shot Skinner at around 11:15 p.m. on June 24 after responding to a large gathering in the neighborhood.

They said they spotted Skinner walking out of a house with a gun pointed at the crowd, who then ran away. The cop chased him and then shot him.

But Wilmington police have yet to release the name of the officer who shot him, and it took them three weeks to release body camera footage.

None of the three videos show Skinner holding a gun. One video shows a cop picking something up from the grass, telling the other cops she “secured” the gun, but the gun is not clearly visible on video. But police claim it was a loaded .45-caliber with an extended magazine.

Durrell Dollard, Skinner’s father, told local media he was inside his home when he heard gunshots. He stepped out and walked to the scene, and someone told him his son had been shot.

But when he told the cop he was the father, he said they pepper-sprayed him. He was then handcuffed and placed in the back of a patrol car.

Since then, police have released very little information.

“They’re trying to say my son had a gun,” Dollard told ABC News. “I know he didn’t have a gun.”

‘The Police Have Woken Up a Lioness’

Skinner’s parents have since retained attorneys Ben Crump, Harry Daniels and Chance Lynch and plan to file a lawsuit.

“Reports of Kadir came out with a gun pointed to a crowd; we have eyewitnesses that directly contradict that statement,” Daniels said during a press conference on July 2 – two weeks before police released the videos.

“We don’t need you to tell us what happened,” Crump said during the press conference. “Let us see the video for ourselves.”

But the videos are dark and shaky and do not clearly support the police narrative.

“The video to us is not clear enough to determine where and when, if a gun actually exists,” Daniels said during another press conference after the body cam videos were released.

“We don’t believe that Kadir even knew that a police officer was chasing him because he was running from a dog.”

But the videos make one thing clear, Skinner was not armed when he was shot in the back.

“You guys, the police, have woken up a lioness and I am not going to stop fighting for my son,” said Skinner’s mother, Rashai Skinner, during the July 2 press conference.

“I demand justice for my son.”