‘Spot On!’: Richard Gere Issues Takedown on Trump with Explosive Theory About His ‘Horrible’ Behavior That Sends Social Media Into a Total Meltdown

Actor Richard Gere is not done with President Donald Trump.

The Hollywood veteran has never been shy about his politics, and he is not about to start now.

Cameras captured the “An Officer and a Gentleman” star bluntly questioning the state of the country under Trump’s rule. And what came out of his mouth cut deeper than usual.

Richard Gere used a press junket for “The Agency” to call Trump a “rogue personality,” marking his most personal attack yet in a year of blistering criticism. (Photo: Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Gere used a recent press junket for the new season of his Paramount+ series “The Agency” to unload on the president again.

This time, he went somewhere deeply personal, suggesting Trump’s cruelty traces back to his wild upbringing.

A routine promotional stop for the show’s new season quickly shifted the online conversation, with some anticipating talk of plot twists and co-stars.

Instead, they got Gere’s blistering takedown of the man in the Oval Office.

Actor Richard Gere on Trump: “He’s a rogue personality who’s destroyed so much. He’s hurt so many people and he’s caused so many deaths. But it will be over. He’s an old man. He’s a damaged personality. You can see he must’ve had a horrible childhood to be the man that he is now” pic.twitter.com/wrgz2BLNK8 — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) July 15, 2026

“He’s a rogue personality who’s destroyed so much. He’s hurt so many people, and he has caused so many deaths. But it will be over,” Gere said in the interview.

Then came the gut punch: Trump’s obvious decline from a military kid to a former reality-star-turned-politician.

“He is an old man; he’s a damaged personality. You can see he must have had horrible childhood to be the man that he is now,” the actor added.

For the 76-year-old, this was another chapter in a pattern that stretches back years.

The “Pretty Woman” actor has repeatedly used his platform to blast the president, and each time, the backlash grows louder. Fans call it courage. Detractors call it a tired routine.

Either way, Gere keeps talking. Despite his frustration, the Golden Globe winner insisted the country can heal once Trump’s second term ends.

“I think the world is definitely with pendulums, so we have been moving in this authoritarian way for a while, but I think it’s gone to its limit, and it’s coming back,” he said.

He struck a hopeful, almost spiritual tone about what comes next.

“And I think what we can do is it comes back with wisdom, that we will have learned from this process, that we will be better for having going through this and a sense of responsibility for and to each other,” Gere continued.

He closed with a plea for unity that sounded more like a sermon than a soundbite.

“All of us on this planet, you know, can be part of the fabric of how we learn how to live with each other,” he said.

Social media erupted within hours with mixed opinions on the discourse.

“Richard Gere is absolutely spot-on!” one fan tweeted. Another wrote, “No, it won’t be over. His scumbag entourage will still be there. The 70 odd million that voted him will still be there. tRump is only the tip.”

Someone asked, “Mostly true but Trump didn’t need an awful childhood to become the monster he is. He was born that way as others are.”

Not everyone agreed. A number of X users dismissed him as an out-of-touch celebrity reading someone else’s script.

“He’s a bad seed. He also has siblings … He wasn’t put in Military Reform School at age 12 for no reason,” one wrote. Another said, “Trump was a rich kid spoiled rotten . He learned from his parents who used their power to make money steal from the little man .”

“My money is on Richard going before Trump does,” one person added.

This is far from the first time Gere has gone after the president. He has been sounding the alarm since Trump returned to office.

Months ago, while attending a charity event in Spain, Gere told reporters Trump had a “dark presence” and called him “crazy.”

Then, earlier in 2025, at a charity dinner in Barcelona for the NGO Open Arms, he went even further, describing Trump as a “maniac” who had nearly destroyed the country in just six months.

Gere has lived abroad with his wife, Alejandra Silva, and their family since relocating to Spain in 2024.

The couple sold their Connecticut estate, a property originally purchased from Paul Simon, before making the move.

Critics have repeatedly tried to use his address against him, arguing that living overseas disqualifies him from commenting on American politics. Gere has never backed down.

His willingness to speak out is nothing new. Back in 1993, he famously went off script at the Academy Awards to criticize China’s treatment of Tibet — Tibetans have been under Chinese control since Tibet was annexed by its larger neighbor in 1951 — a moment that reportedly got him unofficially blacklisted from the ceremony for roughly two decades.

Gere joins a growing list of celebrities using their platforms to push back against the current administration, including Bruce Springsteen, Robert De Niro and Angelina Jolie. Whether Hollywood’s outrage moves the needle remains to be seen.

But one thing is certain. Gere has no plans to stay quiet, no matter how loud the critics get.