‘Little Warrior’: Influencer Nara Smith Gives Fans a Peek at Her Daughter’s New Look Months After One Strange Symptom Led to Every Parent’s Nightmare

Popular influencer Nara Smith shared heartbreaking news after a frightening hospital visit changed her family’s life. In an emotional video, Smith finally explained why she’s started posting a lot less while coping with what some could call the worst for anyone. “A lot of you have probably realized that I’ve been posting a little less and this is the reason why,” she said.

Influencer Nara Smith revealed her 2-year-old daughter, Whimsy Lou, was diagnosed with cancer late last year and has since completed chemotherapy treatment. (Photo: Instagram @naraaziza )

Smith and her husband, Lucky Blue Smith, confirmed that doctors diagnosed 2-year-old Whimsy Lou with cancer.

“Little warrior girl,” Smith began in her Instagram post on July 3. “Sharing something this vulnerable wasn’t an easy decision but seeing every message, prayer, story of a similar experience and kindness has made it a little easier.”

She continued, “To every family or parent walking through something heavy right now, we’re thinking of you too.”

‘I am Crying with Her’: Fans Tear Up After Chadwick Boseman’s Widow Drops Bombshell About His Battle with Cancer No One Knew

‘I Had My Stomach Completely Removed’: LaTruth Opens Up About Beating Stomach Cancer, Weight Loss, and Losing His Mom, Other Family Members to the Disease

Smith shared new photos of her daughter after cutting her hair and placing bedazzled beads on her head. The wife and mom of two first revealed how she learned about Whimsy’s diagnosis in a video posted on July 1.

The TikToker said doctors initially weren’t sure what they were seeing in her scans. However, a follow-up visit with Whimsy’s pediatrician immediately raised alarm bells.

The results confirmed the family’s fears. Doctors determined that Whimsey had a severe case of cancer that had already spread.

“There is no easy way to say this, but late last year our daughter, Whimsy, got diagnosed with cancer,” Smith said.

“When we saw something suspicious on her, we took her to the ER,” she continued. “And they didn’t quite know what to make of it.”

By the time she took the baby to the pediatrician, he had gone “quiet and calm.”

“My heart dropped in that moment,” Smith remembered. “I don’t know whether it was my gut telling me something or just a mama’s intuition, but the first thing that I felt was, ‘She has cancer.'”

She said the pediatrician urged them to take Whimsy to the nearest children’s hospital for more testing. After X-rays, ultrasounds, and a biopsy, doctors confirmed she had cancer. “They told us it had spread and that she needed to start chemotherapy treatments immediately,” Smith recalled.

The mother did not disclose the specific type of cancer her daughter was diagnosed with.

After she posted her video, many of her followers and celebrities chimed in with words of support.

The internet chef said the journey has been isolating, but other families have helped her through it.

“All of that combined really brought me a lot of comfort and alleviated the feeling of loneliness for me,” Smith said.

“We wanted to share this to hopefully bring someone else that same comfort, or even incentivize you to go get something checked out that you’ve been avoiding.”

Many of her followers and celebrity friends chimed in on IG to show support.

“My God!!!!! We are praying!!!!! She will come through fully healed!” gospel singer Lexi Allen wrote.

Christian influencer Dana Chanel added, “When one mom cries all moms cry. The Morris family is pray for you,” as someone else said, “Truly speechless ! I’ll keep you and your family in my prayers !!”

Also in the comments, Kimberly Van Der Beek offered support to Nara and her family. Kimberly is the widow of “Dawson’s Creek” actor James Van Der Beek, who had been battling colorectal cancer since revealing his diagnosis in 2024.

“Honoring you and your fortitude as you have embarked on the unimaginable journey that cancer is,” the 44-year-old Kimberly, 44, wrote.

Still, James passed away in February 2026.

Another offered, “Can’t imagine how that must feel. Thank you for sharing.”

The former model Smith built her massive online following by making nearly everything from scratch.

Her elaborate creations have gone viral on Instagram and TikTok, with her following closing in on 17.5 million.

The 24-year-old South Africa native regularly churns butter and stretches fresh mozzarella on camera, landing partnerships with major brands.

Smith recreated Cinnamon Toast Crunch after her husband had a late-night craving. One of her most memorable collaborations is a “baked” Marc Jacobs tote bag out of dough.

Smith and Lucky Blue Smith share four children: Rumble Honey, 5, Slim Easy, 4, Whimsy, 2, and baby Fawnie Golden, born last September.

Nara isn’t the only celebrity parent to open up about a child’s devastating illness.

Nick Cannon spent five agonizing months by his infant son Zen’s side after doctors diagnosed him with hydrocephalus, a buildup of fluid on the brain. Zen died in December 2021.

The former Nickelodeon star and his family held a special ceremony for what would have been Zen’s sixth birthday on June 23.

“What a beautiful celebration of life for our Angel Zen Scott Cannon,” wrote in an Instagram caption.

“For God, who said, ‘Let light shine out of darkness,’ made His light shine in our hearts.” — 2 Corinthians 4:6 Zen’s Light will forever shine in our hearts. We love you my son.”

Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Devon Still faced a similar ordeal in 2014.

Doctors diagnosed his 4-year-old daughter, Leah, with Stage 4 neuroblastoma after she complained of hip pain. They gave her a 50-50 chance of survival.

Still documented her fight as fans rallied behind the family. People bought his jersey, raising more than $1 million for Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Leah beat the odds and recently celebrated 10 years in remission.