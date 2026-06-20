‘George Don’t Play About Michelle’: George W. Bush Lit Up Seeing Michelle Obama Again — and Snuck in a Sweet Reminder of Their Unexpected Friendship

George W. Bush makes it abundantly clear how much he adores Michelle Obama every time he sees her — and his attendance at the Obama Presidential Center opening was his latest opportunity to show his affection.

Some of the biggest names in the political and entertainment world were on hand to commemorate the June 18th opening of the presidential center in the heart of Chicago.

Among the prominent guests were former presidents and first ladies, such as Bill Clinton, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, and Jill Biden.

(Photo by Pablo Martinez Monsivais-Pool/Getty Images)





However, fans were waiting to see the reunion between Michelle Obama and George W. Bush — who have fascinated the internet with their unlikely yet heart-warming friendship.

As expected, Bush beamed from ear-to-ear when he was in Michelle’s presence and cameras captured every moment of his reactions during the televised event.

Despite being busy as one of the guests of honor, Michelle and Barack found the time to take some memorable photos that instantly went viral.

Then the photo everyone was waiting on finally popped up on social media timelines.

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Bush officially reunited with our forever first lady and his smile was contagious.

He didn’t come empty-handed, though.

He brought Michelle a special little gift that calls back to an inside joke between them that initially sparked their friendship.

Someday, let's get back to this, America. pic.twitter.com/25GZ6DHUB3 — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) June 18, 2026

You may recall that back in 2018, while attending former vice president John McCain’s funeral, the two were seated next to each other and served up an unexpected viral moment over a mint.

At the time, Bush gave Michelle a mint and the cute interaction blossomed into a friendship between the two.

While taking the photo at the presidential center opening, they posed together holding a container of Altoids — and completed the full circle moment.

In an April 2026 interview with “Today,” Bush opened up about the pair’s friendship.

“I get a little antsy, as I’m sure you know. And I was sitting next to Michelle, that’s who I sit next to at funerals,” he told his daughter, Jenna Bush, one of the show’s co-hosts. “I was kinda teasing her and stuff, and I slipped her an Altoid. Not as a joke, but I thought she might want one.”

When asked what he thought of the moment becoming an internet sensation, the former president offered an honest explanation.

“It turns out the country is starved to see a white center-right Republican and an African-American center-left Democrat having fun, and being able to converse, not as political figures, but as citizens,” Bush said.

Social media immediately lit up with a flurry of responses when the new photo of the two circulated.

“He LOVES him some Michelle Obama!” one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote. “The best besties ever,” added another.

“George don’t play about Michelle,” a third user shared.

An additional user pointed out that Bush made sure to come with the goodies for them to share.

”We knew he bought a new pack just for them,” they commented.

Another user reminded everyone of Bush’s long-standing affection for Michelle.

”That’s his boo he always comes prepared when she will be there,” they wrote.