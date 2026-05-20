‘I’ll Be Standing Here the Whole Time’: White Woman Stalks Black Mom and Children Through Park Over Her Vehicle Tag

One Black mother’s park outing with her children was nearly ruined when a white woman decided to play “traffic cop” and harassed her over alleged missing tags on her car, according to a recently posted video.

“Why are you following me?” the mother asked, prompting insults from the stranger and further threats to follow the family throughout the park. Later, the woman allegedly stepped on the mother’s feet.

Video screenshots capture a viral confrontation between two women at a park. (Photos: X/@kevinblue345)

“You’re illegal. You go to your car,” the woman snapped at one point. At another, she blurted, “I pay taxes on this. Do you?”

According to the footage, the mother tried to walk away, but the stranger kept following. “I’ll be standing here the whole time,” she stated. “Call the police.”

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The unsettling interaction joins countless clips online that show white people attempting to intimidate, control, or even endanger Black people by harassing them or weaponizing the police over unnecessary or wildly exaggerated situations often driven by race.

This type of dysfunctional civilian surveillance has become so common that academics have coined a term for it, according to Dr. Michael H. Forde, who first posted the video on his YouTube Channel on May 18. It’s called “racialized coveillance.”

A white woman saw a Black woman park at a duck pond and decided to get out of her car and follow her… with her kids present 😭 She called her stupid, kept following even after the Black woman tried to walk away, and then stepped on her foot 👀 pic.twitter.com/O6fCWSImHQ — kevin blue (@kevinblue345) May 18, 2026

A 2023 academic article by SAGE Journals titled “Racism Masked as Safety Concerns” described the practice of racialized coveillance as “mostly white neighbors conduct[ing] on-the-ground monitoring of people of color in their daily lives.”

Though the researchers studied the responses of Black residents in predominantly white neighborhoods, it’s not news that this type of unhinged monitoring can occur in any public space.

The study concluded, “These efforts take the form of posts uploaded to the neighborhood’s social media sites, calls to the police, and in-person encounters. Such practices occur regularly and affect residents of color to varying degrees, with Black male residents bearing the brunt of such efforts.”

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Back at the park, the unidentified mother served as a prime example of how to handle such situations in real time, doing her best to keep a cool head under pressure. At one point, she slowly counted to five and wagged her finger in the woman’s face while warning her to step away, all while her children looked on. Her bold approach won over many fans on X and YouTube.

When the stranger called her “stupid,” she sharply retorted, “Who?”

“It’s stupid following somebody that you don’t know, provoking them. That is stupid.”