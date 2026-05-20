‘Huh?’: Trump’s Small Talk with Worker Turns Into an Unexpected Roast After He Drops a Bizarre Question About the Man’s Family

President Donald Trump often finds himself in the hot seat over his controversial comments and unpopular policies.

The 79-year-old rabble-rouser even knows how to turn on the charm when necessary.

Despite many Americans struggling with rising costs, Trump has made redesigning the White House complex a major focus of his second term. He tore down the East Wing for a reported $400 million ballroom while adding gold décor and paving over the Rose Garden for a resort-style patio.

President Donald Trump drew mixed reactions for a recent interaction with workers on the White House’s South Lawn. (Photo by The White House/Facebook)

As he prepares for more changes at the Executive Mansion, Trump recently chatted with two construction workers as he strolled the South Lawn.

On May 19, Margo Martin, special assistant to the president and communications adviser, shared a video of the president crossing paths with two unidentified men outside of the White House.

“You oK, fellas?” Trump asked the perspiring workers before he dropped a joke about the weather.

“Is it warm enough out here for you? Huh? You’d like a little more heat, right?” he said.

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One of the men responded by mentioning the president’s weekend pastime, saying, “We’d rather be on the golf course.”

Trump then asked about the two men’s relationship, which led to the worker answering, “That’s my brother… my older brother.”

“Your brother, huh? Is there a slight age difference?” he asked. The sweaty worker replied, noting that they have a “22-year” age gap.

That benign exchange sparked mixed reactions online. Trump earned some praise for coming off as personable around those less fortunate than him.

However, critics of the administration were not as complimentary. One commenter took shots at his white-collar lifestyle, posting, “Trump wouldn’t understand working in the heat.”

“You ok fellas?” @POTUS checks in on workers as he walks around the South Lawn of the White House 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/jgQFnLNnkc — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) May 19, 2026

“If I were one of those workers, I would flip him the bird and tell him to go f–k himself!!!” declared a second Trump detractor.

However, Trump did that already when he flipped the bird at a Ford Plant worker earlier this year. Still, many were unamused by the president appearing to mock those working for him.

“He could have brought them bottles of cold water!” noted a third person. Another said, “OMG the ‘is it warm enough’ dad line. Laughing, he sounds like a dad/granddad.”

Mocking Trump, who wore his signature suit and tie, one person sarcastically wrote, “Are you hot enough because look at me, I’m dressed like it’s 90 below, and I am a [clown].”

The D.C. region was hit with a record-breaking heat wave, with temperatures reaching as high as 94 degrees.

As the DMV heads into the Memorial Day weekend, weather conditions are expected to see temperatures drop to the 50s and 60s in the coming days.

Going by his recent remarks at a media scrum held near the ruins of the East Wing, Trump seemed to suggest that DC residents and visitors will soon have an enhanced tourist attraction to explore later this summer that will cost all Americans around $13 million.

“I’m doing a job on the reflecting lake for a fraction of what they paid,” Trump stated, referring to him having the bottom of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on the National Mall painted blue, another controversial renovation.

The owner of several golf courses around the world and the Mar-a-Lago club in Florida also made a statement that left viewers bewildered.

“It’s going to be beautiful. It’s going to be waterproof. It’s going to be reflecting again.” Trump claimed.

Trump’s attempt at presenting an everyman persona lands with his MAGA core but still fails to convince his hardened political opponents that the longtime real estate mogul understands the working class.

Earlier this month, the president stopped by the Lincoln Memorial and gifted workers at the site with a “presidential challenge coin,” again earning both kudos and condemnation for the publicized gesture.

President @realDonaldTrump gave each worker at the Reflecting Pool a presidential challenge coin and a handshake



“I already shook it, but I’ll shake it again Mr. President!” 🤣❤️ pic.twitter.com/2zMKgKgt3f — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) May 8, 2026

Fans commended Trump for thanking the cordial workers to their faces. Faultfinders blasted him for just giving the workers a keepsake when the cost of living continues to rise across the nation.

Previously, the president experienced an embarrassing moment at a White House construction project in August 2025. A crane operator appeared to be taking a nap in the machine when Trump arrived at the location for the photo-op.