‘Bro Forgot 90 Million People Could See This’:  Trump Sparks Frenzy After Sharing Message Critics Say Sounded Way Too Personal

President Donald Trump unleashed another barrage of Truth Social posts, but one message stood out in a way few people expected.

At first glance, it appeared to be just another off-the-cuff comment from the president. Then people started reading it more closely.

US President Donald Trump speaks during the NCAA Collegiate National Champions Day event at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 21, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)



Before long, screenshots spread across social media as users fixated on a handful of oddly worded lines that many felt sounded far more personal than presidential.

The president split his time over the weekend between ranting on his social media platform, visiting his Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, and delivering a video message to a conservative prayer gathering on the National Mall in Washington, DC.

A White House-backed group organized Rededicate 250 to take place on May 17. While Trump skipped the event in person, he offered additional remarks to the thousands of Christians who assembled to celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary.

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Instead of focusing on the purpose of what was described as “A National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise & Thanksgiving,” Trump ended his Truth Social post with what appeared to be a shout-out to the wife of his Transportation Secretary.

“I HOPE EVERYBODY AT REDEDICATE 250 IS HAVING A GOOD TIME,” Trump started before adding, “IF THERE IS ANYTHING I CAN DO TO HELP, JUST HAVE OUR BEAUTIFUL, BOTH INSIDE AND OUT, RACHAEL C.D., GIVE ME A CALL.”

Trump was likely referring to Rachel Campos-Duffy, but misspelled the conservative television personality’s first name. Campos-Duffy, 54, led live coverage of Rededicate 250 for Fox News on Sunday.

Before joining Fox News, Rachel met Sean Duffy while filming the 1998 reality series “Road Rules: All Stars.” The pair later married, and Sean went on to be appointed head of the Transportation Department by Trump in 2025.

Trump overtly praising Campos-Duffy’s looks as she reported on a faith assembly left people confused, concerned, and disgusted. Social media users weighed in on the president’s latest headline-grabbing statement.

For instance, one person on X wondered, “Why does he talk like this? This is literally like an average boomer texting.” A second asked, “Making a move on Rachael via social media What kind of President [does] the US [have]? Yech!”

“Do you have any idea how f–king weird and creepy this is?” a third X user posted. Someone else exclaimed, “I hope when any of these hypocrites invokes God or scripture they burst into flames!!”

The vitriol directed at Trump continued in the Yahoo comment section. One commenter wrote, “Prayers and Trump should not be in the same sentence.” Another posted, “He’s disgusting.”

“You simply won’t find a bigger fool anywhere,” read an additional comment. Trump was further denounced when a critic of the MAGA leader declared, “Creepy, dirty, old man. Thinks he’s still viable, ad nauseam, to the ladies.

As Trump approaches his 80th birthday in June, the former “The Apprentice” reality television star has become even more outspoken when it comes to sharing his thoughts about women’s looks.

The elderly billionaire has not held back when allowed to focus on the appearance of public figures like White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, rapper Nicki Minaj, and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Trump seems to be fully aware that his remarks about women can come off as offensive and disturbing. He has repeatedly complained about how discussing women’s looks is now considered a social taboo.

“You’re not allowed to say that about women anymore, but I say it anyway. Usually, it’s the end of your career. You’re not allowed to use the word ‘beauty’ in any form to introduce a woman,” Trump said during a St. Patrick’s Day event during Women’s History Month.

Plus, he added, “I’m in deep trouble. I’m in deep trouble.” There is a question of whether Trump’s comments about women’s appearances represent his actual views on women, a deliberate way to trigger his detractors, or both. There is also a question about how his own wife views that flattery.

Trump tied the knot with first lady Melania Trump in 2005. Their 21-year marriage has been marred by whispers that Melania, 56, essentially lives a separate life from the father of her son, Barron Trump, outside of political photo ops.

Unlike the drama surrounding the Trump household, Campos-Duffy’s public persona is wrapped in family values and devout Catholicism. The “Fox & Friends” Weekend anchor has nine children with her 54-year-old husband.