‘Real-Life Movie Villain’: Facebook Erupts Into Absolute Chaos Over Georgia Man’s Wild Mug Shot After He Allegedly Crashes Into School Bus and Turns Him Into an Instant Internet Legend

A Georgia man’s mug shot is getting some attention after he was accused of hitting a school bus with his car while under the influence.

Charles Shropshire, 66, was arrested this week in connection with a crash that happened on May 4, WSBTV reports.

Georgia man Charles Shropshire is facing charges after hitting a school bus. (Photo: WSBTV)

Georgia State Patrol told WSB-TV that Shropshire was driving west on GA-140 in Bartow County when another vehicle tried to turn onto the highway from a connecting road.

At the same time, WSBTV reports, Shropshire was allegedly drunk when he ran a red light, hitting the other vehicle, and kept going. He eventually crossed the opposite lane of traffic and hit a Bartow County School bus.

The school district said there were more than a dozen students on board. None was hurt.

Once the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office released Shropshire’s mug shot, the internet had a lot to say.

“Dude was acting like a real pirate,” Jason Aldrich wrote on Facebook.

The picture shows Shropshire, badly injured, with an eye patch.

“I wonder if Captain Jack Sparrow will pay his bail,” Jacob Deck added.“Well, Chuck, I hope this is an eye-opener for you, sir. Gotta slow down. Praying for everyone on that school bus, and I hope you get well, Chuck,” Clay Franklin wrote.

“Real life movie villain,” Jakub Daniels commented.

Other people came to Shropshire’s defense.

“I used to work for this man. He is a good man. He just made a mistake like everyone else does,” David Sheriff wrote on Facebook.

“That’s Chuck, I used to wait on him at Waffle House in Adairsville,” Marie Little wrote.

Atlanta Black Star could not find any social media belonging to Shropshire.

According to jail records, Shropshire is facing 24 charges, including 17 counts of reckless conduct and one count of driving under the influence.

WSBTV reports Shropshire was released from the Bartow County Jail on a $19,325 bond.