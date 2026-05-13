‘Did I Shoot Myself?’: Viral Livestreamer Chud the Builder, Known for Racist Tirades Ends Up Bleeding Outside Courthouse in Chaotic Shooting After Getting Jumped

A controversial livestreamer is not having a good week. He was shot outside a Tennessee courthouse, days after getting arrested in Nashville.

Dalton Eatherly, also known as “Chud the Builder” online, told TMZ he was jumped outside the courthouse on Wednesday, prompting him to return fire in self-defense.

Live streamer Chud the Builder says someone jumped him outside the courthouse (Photos: CNN/WZTV)

Eatherly told TMZ he accidentally shot himself. He livestreamed the incident while speaking with emergency personnel.

“Did I shoot myself or did I graze it?” he asked a first responder in the video posted by TMZ. “It penetrated it, yeah.”

CNN reports both Eatherly and the man whom he claims shot at him were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

The social media personality is known for provocative livestreams often using racial slurs or other rhetoric to get a rise out of people.

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Authorities have not said if the incident is considered “politically motivated.”

Days earlier, Eatherly was kicked out of a restaurant. He was arrested in Nashville after he was accused of not paying for his meal and being disruptive, CNN reported.

He was asked by restaurant staff to stop filming, but an affidavit obtained by CNN stated he continued recording.

When staff told him to leave, the affidavit said Eatherly became “disruptive and started making racial statements, yelling, screaming,” and causing a scene.

Eatherly also allegedly stated, “I’m not paying if you are kicking me out,” and then refused to pay for his $371.55 meal, the affidavit said.

Officers arrested Eatherly days after the incident when he was walking on a street. He was charged with theft of services, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest, according to the affidavit.

Eatherly was released on a $5,000 bond, CNN reported.

The Montgomery County District Attorney General’s Office told TMZ one person was taken into custody at the scene on Thursday. They added that the confrontation was between the two men only.

The other man has not been identified. It’s unclear how he got hurt.