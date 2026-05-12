‘It’s a Shame’: Karoline Leavitt’s Sweet Family Pic Takes Mysterious Turn After Fans Suddenly Realize One Shocking Detail About Her Marriage

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s close bond with her two kids has people reexamining her personal life.

Leavitt, 28, has been in the newborn trenches.

The new mother gave birth to her and her 60-year-old husband, Nicholas Riccio’s, daughter, Viviana, on May 1.

A Mar-a-Lago photo sparked online chatter about Nicholas Riccio’s youthful makeover and Karoline Leavitt’s changing appearance, turning the couple into the latest target of internet commentary. (Photo: Karolineleavitt/Instagram)

They welcomed their first son, Niko, months before they got married.

Leavitt and Riccio’s 32-year age gap has been a spectacle.

Now, people are making a new realization.

This person’s reaction started a renewed interest in their age gap.

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“Wow so she’s closer to her children’s age than she is her husband’s. Yikes!”

A second person quipped, “Her kids are going to hate having the oldest dad at Dads and Donuts.”

Another individual pointed out the future similarities.

“At the time this baby will no longer need diapers, karolines grandpa husband will be starting his diapers.”

Two more people spiraling over the observation shared, “At 32 years old, my own father isn’t even 60 yet.

“She has a bigger age gap with her husband than I do with my dad.”

“When he was 33 years old, she was born lol.”

The family of three blossomed into a party of four a week after Leavitt left her post at the White House for maternity leave.

Since then, she has shared two glimpses of her life after welcoming Vivi.

“She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister.

We are enjoying every moment in our blissful newborn bubble,” wrote Leavitt in one caption. The photo showed her cradling her daughter in a pink room.

In the second post, Leavitt uploaded a carousel of images.

In one photo, Leavitt held her baby while embracing her mother.

Meanwhile, another image captured a candid moment between the press secretary and her daughter.



A third photo, showed Niko stepping into big brother mode as he checked on his little sister during a walk.

The heartfelt moments announced the baby’s birth and celebrated Mother’s Day — they were intended to be sweet nods to Leavitt’s new normal; instead, they revealed the peculiar age gap in Leavitt’s life that cannot be explained away.

Leavitt knows the unlikely pairing is jarring to outsiders and even admitted her family was slow to accept her dating someone old enough to be her father.

Some have even speculated that Riccio’s more mature station in life has influenced Leavitt’s career and her appearance.

According to one person, the wealthy real estate developer is the “only reason why a 26 year old would get press secretary.”

Political insiders have started questioning whether Donald Trump plans to replace Karoline Leavitt.

She and Riccio attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in April as a last outing before welcoming Vivi.

Leavitt sparked buzz after joking about the night.

“There will be shots fired,” she said.

Riccio urged a journalist to be careful.

The event ended in chaos as Trump and others fled a Washington, D.C. ballroom after an uninvited guest breached security.

Her de facto replacement is Secretary of State Marco Rubio — the same person who lurked behind Leavitt on her final day of handling press duties.