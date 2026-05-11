‘She Wants to Be the Only Female’: Carrie Underwood Under Fire After Tense ‘American Idol’ Clash Weeks After Jennifer Hudson Drama

Carrie Underwood is setting the record straight on rumors about her behavior on the set of “American Idol.”

The country singer became a judge last year in the show’s 23rd season, decades after she won the singing competition in 2005.

But she must have felt the fire under her feet after yet another sparring match, following criticism of her judging critique and comments about the contestant’s appearance.

Country music star Carrie Underwood gets scolded over heated clash with a guest judge on “American Idol.” (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

The judging panel got pretty heated last week, according to reports about Underwood giving a guest judge the cold shoulder.

Comedian Nikki Glaser, who was slammed for spewing a flirty joke at Michael B. Jordan in front of his mother, was a guest on the show’s April 27 episode. It was the first-ever Taylor-Swift themed night.

But the tension was so thick that viewers could tell that her and Underwood’s close seating arrangement was an issue.

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After the show aired, the singer tweeted, “Had a fun night with the beautiful and hilarious @NikkiGlaser joining us as a guest judge tonight on @AmericanIdol!” But no one believed her.

“No, you didn’t. You couldn’t stand sitting next to her. Nikki Glaser is obnoxious AF,” noted one person. Another added, “I noticed it the whole show. So weird. Carrie was clearly unhappy!”

Despite Underwood’s fans claiming she had an “off day,” detractors couldn’t help but notice “I thought Carrie looked mad too.”

Some fans claimed she had a similar interaction with fellow “Idol” alum Jennifer Hudson a week earlier. Hudson impressed viewers so much in the April 20 episode that fans called for her to replace Underwood.

Had a fun night with the beautiful and hilarious @NikkiGlaser joining us as a guest judge tonight on @AmericanIdol! 😂 ✨ pic.twitter.com/qhJ7NgFBDx — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 28, 2026

“I saw it when Jennifer Hudson was on also,” noted one person. “[Underwood] hardly looked or communicated with her. You could tell with the expressions on her face. She wants to be the only female.”

Viewers noticed Underwood’s hair was a bit disheveled during her episode with Glaser. Not to mention how irritated she looked by something that had nothing to do with the judges’ panel.

Amid the backlash, the “Before He Cheats” singer appeared to do damage control. On SiriusXM’s “Highway Mornings with Cody Alan” last week, she insisted Glaser did a “great job” filling in.

“It’s not an easy thing to come sit behind that desk and try to think of constructive things to say,” Underwood explained on April 28. “I feel like she did everything wonderfully. But no, there’s no beef. I have no beef.”

Glasser has yet to respond to the comments online or to Underwood’s defense. She posted one promo video about their episode on the day it aired, and nothing since.

But Underwood’s followers say the singer’s “attitude and her personality” have changed drastically over the years.

She previously defended criticism of her behavior and her ego-driven critiques, saying she’s doing more help than harm, regardless of who disagrees. She then reflected on dealing with online criticism since her own “American Idol” days.

‘I mean, it’s evolved over time. My time on ‘American Idol,’ you know, we kind of had, like, message boards and things like that,” she recalled. “It was kind of the beginning of just meanness online, I guess.”

The vocalist, who has never recovered from backlash over her performance of President Donald Trump’s inauguration, argued that contestants grow from feedback.

“It’s no longer like water cooler chats,” Underwood explained. “I never would have known about what people were talking about in school or whatever, and now you can just say it online.”

The controversy reignited online debates about race and representation on the show after Jamal Roberts became the first Black male winner in more than 20 years.

Maybe I’m too woke but Carrie Underwood naming her new pet goat Jamal (after the American Idol winner) isn’t sitting right with me — Rachie 🌻🥀 (@songbreezie) May 22, 2025

Underwood has been defending her judging style since facing backlash over her critique of the season 23 winner. Critics accused her of unfairly targeting Roberts, especially after she remained seated during one of his biggest performances. The other judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, gave standing ovations.

After the season ended, Underwood only added to the online chatter when she revealed she had a pet goat named Jamal, leaving some fans convinced the controversy was far from over.