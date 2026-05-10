‘If Only Bob Barker Was Alive to See’: Black ‘Price Is Right’ Contestant Gambles on Family, Scores Huge Mother’s Day Win Amid the Show’s Troubled Legacy

A Black “The Price Is Right” contestant made history, but the internet quickly turned her celebration into something much bigger.

Viewers are still buzzing after a Virginia mother and retired veteran named Vanesa walked away with more than $240,000 during a special Mother’s Day episode.

She went all the way, taking a gamble on herself and her family and still came out loaded.

A Black veteran, who made “The Price Is Right” history with a $240,000, plans to splurge on her family for Mother’s Day. (Photo credit: YouTube screenshot from “The Price is Right”)

Vanesa’s historic win came during a CBS taping featuring “The Lion’s Share,” a new BetMGM-backed pricing game where contestants guessed grocery prices to earn prize-filled balls with bigger stakes each round.

She first pulled in $2,500, then $25,000 in the episode that aired on Friday, Variety reported. Moments later, Vanesa collapsed to the floor after landing a shocking $100,000 prize. Instead of walking away, she kept playing the game.

Host Drew Carey repeatedly gave her the option to stop, but Vanesa said the remaining numbers represented her daughter’s birthday and decided to trust her instincts.

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That gamble earned her another $100,000 before she closed out the game with a mother-daughter trip to Morocco valued at $12,650.

Vanesa’s final total came to $240,150 — officially the largest prize won in a single pricing game in the show’s 54-year history, surpassing a 2016 “Cliffhangers” record of $210,000.

She said every game she played until her win felt “so surreal” despite being “nervous, excited and everything at once.”

“Winning over $200,000 is life changing,” Vanesa said afterward on Today. “I plan to invest wisely, enjoy a little and treat my mom to a special surprise.”

Biggest Winner in Price is Right History pic.twitter.com/mfGePnYYxu — hugh young (@hyoungnyc) May 10, 2026

Now, strangers on social media are pouring out their hearts after seeing, “She made out like a bandit! That’s a monster win.”

On Entertainment Weekly’s Facebook, more fans of the show felt the same way.

A second person said, “I was clapping and screaming before she was. Like yess gone girllll. Happy Mother’s Day.” “I got emotional. Holy moly wonderful seeing her win and her daughter their to share her joy,” added a third.

Vanesa got praised for listening to her instincts, as one wrote, “When she said her daughters bday were last two numbers and she has to believe! I felt that!”

“I watched that show. I was sooo excited [I] could not sit down,” noted another enthusiastic fan. “She stepped out on faith. What a blessing for her and her family especially her beautiful daughter.”

But as clips of her emotional win spread online, another conversation started brewing beneath the surface. It involves the show’s fraught past, the complicated legacy of Barker, and the history Black women have had with the franchise over the years.

IS THE BLACK RACE DIGGING FOR PROBLEMS THAT DON’T EXIST TO FIT THEIR NARRATIVE?



Bob did want gargantuan females chasing him and throwing him around…i don’t see a problem …



They really out here trying to cancel a LEGEND decades later… nah, not happening.

Bob Barker ran the… pic.twitter.com/Kit9OFbcKu — 𝐌𝐑. 𝐖𝐇𝐈𝐓𝐄 ™ (@MrWhiteMAGA) April 3, 2026

Over the years, “The Price Is Right” has faced growing scrutiny over allegations of sexism, racism, and mistreatment — including explosive interviews in the new Hulu documentary, “The Price Is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker.”

For many fans, the beloved host went from America’s lovable grandfather to a poster child for American bigotry.

But the comments quickly shifted to Barker’s alleged racist behavior toward Black people on the show. According to the doc, he never liked the contestants of color to get close to him.

Many referenced years of criticism surrounding Barker’s interactions with contestants and models. One person added, “Bob Barker is rolling over in his grave.” A second remark read, “This is reparations from Bob Barker,” another joked.

“If only Bob Barker was alive to see that,” one commenter continued.

The reactions stem partly from controversies that followed Barker throughout his tenure as host from 1972 until his retirement in 2007. He passed away in August 2023, four days after the documentary’s release.

While many viewers remember him fondly as the face of daytime television, others point to lawsuits and allegations involving former models, including accusations of sexism, retaliation, and unfair treatment.

IS THE BLACK RACE DIGGING FOR PROBLEMS THAT DON’T EXIST TO FIT THEIR NARRATIVE?



Bob did want gargantuan females chasing him and throwing him around…i don’t see a problem …



They really out here trying to cancel a LEGEND decades later… nah, not happening.

Bob Barker ran the… pic.twitter.com/Kit9OFbcKu — 𝐌𝐑. 𝐖𝐇𝐈𝐓𝐄 ™ (@MrWhiteMAGA) April 3, 2026

One of the most significant figures in that history was Kathleen Bradley, who made history 36 years ago, becoming the first permanent Black “Barker Beauty” in 1990.

Bradley later claimed her time on the show ended abruptly after she refused to side against fellow model Holly Hallstrom during legal disputes involving Barker. Her story fueled renewed conversations about how Black women in entertainment often face both racism and sexism simultaneously.

That history resurfaced as viewers watched Vanesa become one of the show’s biggest winners ever.

The emotional Mother’s Day episode aired less than a year after contestant Kathy Young suddenly exited during a live taping, forcing Drew Carey to explain her disappearance on-air.

For many viewers, Vanesa’s win felt bigger than the money after years of debate over representation and Bob Barker’s legacy. Still, fans agreed she earned the moment, with one viewer writing, “Nothing but God — enjoy your retirement.”