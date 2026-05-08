‘Such a Stupid Question!’: Donald Trump Insults Black Female Reporter As She Tries to Hold Him Accountable for Taxpayers’ Money

President Donald Trump is being called out for insulting another Black female reporter after she asked him to justify all the vanity projects he is engaged in all over Washington, D.C.

The news conference happened on Thursday near the Reflecting Pool – one of the renovations he is working on.

US President Donald Trump holds a press conference at the White House in Washington, DC, shortly after a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 25, 2026. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

“Mr. President, we are here against the backdrop of a war in Iran,” ABC News senior correspondent Rachel Scott asked. “Why focus on all these projects as gas prices soar?”

“You know why? Because I want to keep our country beautiful and safe. Beautiful also,” Trump replied. “This place was disgusting place. It was the Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial, and we had a terrible, disgusting, I don’t know, you probably don’t see dirt.”

Trump Loses It Over a 3-Letter Word, the White House Tries to Defend Him By Taking a Cheap Shot at Gavin Newsom, But It Just Gets More Embarrassing for Them

Trump boasted that crews took “11 or 12 truckloads” of garbage out of the Reflecting Pool.

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was built around 1922, according to Trump.

USA TODAY reports one contractor said the pool was decaying and could be cleaned up in about two weeks. The pair decided on the color “American Flag Blue” for the pool redo.

“Such a stupid question,” the president continued. “We’re fixing up the reflecting pond to the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument, and you say, ‘Why are you fixing it up?’ Because you can understand dirt, maybe, better than I can, but I don’t allow it.”

The president announced the renovations last month. USA Today reports he made the decision after one of his German friends visited the United States and called it “disgusting” and “not representative of the country.”

“This is one of the worst reporters, she’s with ABC Fake News, and she’s a horror show,” Trump said.

The president also called Scott’s question “a disgrace to our country” before whispering something to one of the Secret Service members around him and being whisked away.

This is not the first time Trump has criticized Scott.

In 2024, at the National Association of Black Journalists conference, he called out Scott for not greeting him before launching into the discussion.

“Well, first of all, I don’t think I’ve ever been asked a question in such a horrible manner, a first question,” he said. “You don’t even say, ‘Hello, how are you?’ Are you with ABC? Because I think they’re a fake news network, a terrible network.”

The following year, while being asked by Scott about an unreleased video of the U.S. military’s second strike on a capsized boat, the president left the room.

Many people online condemned Trump’s comment.

“This from the guy who just dumped toxic waste all over the East Potomac Golf Course. Washington, D.C. was beautiful before he came, and now the Kennedy Center lies follow, the reflecting pool is blue, the East Wing is in shambles, and the White House is littered with cement patios and statues,” @lwsvienna posted on Threads.

“It’s the fact that he is always disrespectful to women, and not one man ever says anything about it,” @ally_said_it added.

“Thank you, Rachel Scott, for asking the questions we want answers to. Wish your colleagues were as relentless as you in seeking the truth,” @zanmatthews said.

“I absolutely hate that you couldn’t say anything back because of the possibility of losing your job. I hate that we are supposed to have freedom of speech, and he uses it, but you couldn’t,” @queenyonsada wrote.