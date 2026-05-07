‘Trash’: Trump Brags About Hosting 100,000 Fans for His Birthday Bash— But Folks Zoom In and Realize the Tiny Lawn Setup Doesn’t Even Come Close

For Donald Trump, his second presidency increasingly seems less about governing and more about staging imperial-sized spectacles.

And this week, the latest example arrived in the form of Trump bragging about new plans for the White House grounds that look like something ripped straight from ancient Rome.

The president’s obsession with fights, paired with his long-running ties to WWE and UFC boss Dana White, often blurs the line between politics, spectacle, and pure entertainment.

Donald Trump’s flashy UFC White House plans sparked backlash from Americans who say he seems more focused on spectacle for the rich than the economic struggles facing everyday people. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

The imagery immediately brings to mind the Roman Colosseum, where emperors used gladiator games to project dominance over the masses.

Since returning to the White House, Trump has leaned hard into strongman imagery — big wins, dominant gestures, and a tone in policy and actions that deliberately distances itself from the measured approach of his predecessor and another person he seems to consider a political nemesis, Barack Obama.

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On May 6, Trump showed off the renderings for his “UFC Freedom 250.” The cage-fighting event is scheduled for the South Lawn on June 14.

The timing adds another layer. The date is both Trump’s birthday and this particular 250th celebration.

The overlap is no coincidence — blurring the line between national celebration and personal glorification is something history’s most powerful rulers have always done well.

“This will be the greatest show on Earth,” Trump declared. He then showed off the renderings in the Oval Office beside UFC fighters. But the zoom in of the tiny setup doesn’t match up to the 100,000 guests he plans to have.

Trump holds up a rendering of what the UFC fight at the White House will look like on his birthday



(Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty) pic.twitter.com/0LUrIdCIE3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 6, 2026

The proposed setup includes a temporary 4,500-seat arena nicknamed “The Claw,” with giant screens placed across The Ellipse so tens of thousands more can watch the fights for free.

The event is backed heavily by UFC CEO Dana White, one of Trump’s closest political allies, according to Yahoo! Sports.

Online, many Americans were irritated by what they viewed as a president obsessed with theatrics during a time of economic strain.

With gas prices averaging over $4.50 a gallon, according to Reuters, layoffs continuing across industries, and health care costs climbing, many accused Trump of behaving less like a public servant and more like royalty or an emperor.

“Millions voted for lower prices not UFC bullsh-t in the white house,” one X user wrote. Another added, “He is turning DC into his own amusement park.”

“I can’t believe this is real life,” another person posted. “Oh my God!!! What a trash!! Can he do it, at his disgusting place in Florida. The White House isn’t is private home….Orange piece of Shit,” said one observer.

A fifth commenter wondered, “What happened to the 100k seat stadium?”

Roughly 4,300 people will watch the fights from the White House lawn. Another 85,000 are expected to pack the Ellipse, also known as President’s Park South.

Many agree that “This is madness,” adding that Trump has gone too far to bring his reality show antics to the White House. Some believe he has another ulterior motive in mind.

“Is he setting up another one of his assassination attempts?” asked one person following the White House Correspondents’ Shooting.

Another critic said, “So all those people on White House grounds isn’t a security risk but there’s enough of a security risk he needs to build a ballroom. Make it make sense! Also everything he touches turns into something trashy AF sad this is The White House he’s doing it to now!!!”

The frustration intensified after Trump made comments about fighters coming from poverty during the Oval Office event. Mixed martial artist Justin Gaethje will go up against Ilia Topuria and Alex Pereira will fight Ciryl Gane.

“You see the kind of pounding he’ll take and then, all of the sudden, it’s over and the other guy is not in good shape. Eh? Not in good shape,” said Trump after pointing to Gaethje.

Trump promotes his White House UFC fight with Justin Gaethje: "You see the kind of pounding he'll take and then, all of the sudden, it's over and the other guy is not in good shape. Eh? Not in good shape. These are the toughest people … not too many people come from 5th Ave,… pic.twitter.com/4M8CUnO96r — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 6, 2026

“These are the toughest people in the world,” he continued. “Some come from extreme poverty. Not too many people come from 5th Avenue, for the most part.”

That line immediately rubbed people the wrong way, especially given Trump’s billionaire lifestyle and long history of gold-plated branding.

The announcement in 2025 of the actual fight drew criticism from the start. Even California Gov. Gavin Newsom aimed at the event after details hit social media.

“NEXT YEAR IS AMERICA’S 250th BIRTHDAY,” a parody account tied to Newsom posted. “BUT INSTEAD OF HONORING THEM, DOLLAR DONNY WILL BE MAKING $$$ FOR HIS UFC BOY.”

The criticism also comes amid renewed conversation about Trump’s increasingly theatrical public appearances at UFC events. Over the past year, his heavily choreographed arena walkouts have repeatedly gone viral online.

At a recent UFC event in Miami, Donald Trump entered to cheers, boos, and Kid Rock’s “American Bada–.” Clips spread fast. Some showed awkward moments with Dana White. Others fueled more talk about Trump looking unsteady.

Trump walks out with Dana White at UFC 327, greets Marco Rubio, Joe Rogan. pic.twitter.com/dunY9n9Hef — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) April 12, 2026

Questions about Trump’s health have followed him throughout his second presidency, despite White House claims that he remains in strong condition.

Still, Trump keeps leaning into the strongman image. UFC Freedom 250 is part of his larger America 250 campaign.

To supporters, it’s a bold celebration of American culture. To critics, it’s another example of Trump blurring the line between government, entertainment, and personal branding.