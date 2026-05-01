‘What Did He Do?’: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Looks Visibly Annoyed During Surprise Police Run-In as Cameras Catch the Moment It Almost Escalates

What was meant to be a special moment to celebrate a friend, turned into a really unlucky day for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The actor attended a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 30, for his “Smashing Machine” co-star, Emily Blunt, and actor Stanley Tucci.

Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson has run-ins with the law after attending Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. (Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

At the event, Johson shared a heartwarming speech, sparking laughter amongst the star-studded audience, which included Meryl Streep, Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon.

But shortly after leaving, he had a run-in with the law. The former wrestler-turned-actor was pulled over for investigation of the tinted windows on his vehicle, which is something California has strict laws about.

A video shows Johnson parked in a Chevron gas station when he suddenly gets out from the driver’s side and walks to the back door of his Porsche Cayenne Coupe vehicle.

He opens the door, retrieves his license from a bag, and hands it to the officer before getting back in the driver’s seat and closing the door.

He then hands the officer a piece of paper before the policeman walks back to his motorcycle. The officer returns to Johnson window and speaks to him for several seconds as the “Moana” star nods his head. In the end, Johnson walked away with a simple citation.

According to the Prestige Law website, in California, windows must allow 70 perfcent of light inside the vehicle and only the top four to five inches of a windshield must be tinted.

It’s not clear how dark his windows were, but they were dark enough for the former wrestler to be stopped and get a ticket. He looked slightly glum as the officer wrote him up.

Typically, the first offense could result in a $25 penalty fine, and then the person must show proof of compliance. A second offense would cost $200.

Many people online were impressed with Johnson’s calm reaction to the officer. One person said, “And he was a perfect gentleman. Didn’t give the officer any crap because of who he is.”

Someone else was more concerned, writing, “What did he do? why is the cop checking his paper? Did he do anything?”

Another person reacted to Johnson’s somber look as the officer wrote up his ticket. They wrote,”He’s probably annoyed at being papped at the same time! He’s a human too. I would be somewhat annoyed with police AND a pap sniffing round.”

A fourth saw the bright side in him having dark windows. “He probably saved a lot of accidents having those windows with people taking photos while driving …”

That wasn’t the only mishap that Johnson had that day. Just moments earlier, while at Blunt and Tucci’s ceremony, he wasted something on his cream colored pants. The mistake took place right before he was scheduled to say a speech on the podium.

Wearing a sheer white top and a cream-colored blazer to match the pants, the first thing he said to the audience was, “I spilled a little drink on my pants. Wonderful timing. I was like, ‘I feel good. I feel cool right now,’ until …”

He looked down at himself as the audience laughed. One person assured Rock that the podium covered up the area so the spill couldn’t be seen.

Despite The Rock’s two recent mishaps, he remains on a winning streak. His next two movies include “Jumanji: Open World” and “Fast Forever.” So paying off the ticket and getting his suit cleaned will be just minor production details for the busy actor-producer.