‘I’ll Destroy Everything!’: Texas Mother Punishes Child For Abusing Cat By Destroying His Toys, But Critics Say the Real Problem Isn’t Fixed

Bad parenting or a valuable life lesson? That’s what social media is asking after a video of a Texas mother forcing her son to destroy his toys went viral.

The mother, SunShine Burton, posted the original video over the weekend of her son slamming his PS5 on the ground in Houston.

Mom punishes her son after he abuses her kitten. (Photos: Facebook)

“This mf gets EVERYTHING he wants and took it upon himself to torture and abuse my 4-month-old orange Tabby cat MULTIPLE times,” Burton wrote in the caption on Facebook. “My cat cannot walk and will not eat…let’s go see what else we can break today!!”

Burton posted a second video of her son throwing a Nintendo Switch, video game controllers, and a basketball hoop onto the ground multiple times.

At different points in the video, Burton tells her son to pick up a toy and slam it on the ground a second time.

“I can replace EVERYTHING broken in these videos,” Burton said. “I’ll destroy everything he loves entertainment-wise and let him sleep in his room with only his bed and desk before I EVER allow him to become another statistic!!”

It’s unclear how many times Burton’s son slammed her cat on the ground.

Burton shared a video update on Monday of her cat, Garfield, walking around with a limp.

“Garfield is doing great this morning!!” Burton wrote on the post.

Online reactions to how Burton handled the situation appear mixed.

“She was making damn sure that was hitting off pure concrete, good on her lol,” @KingAltair2255 commented on Reddit.

“How much you want to bet he will be mad for a while and will take it out on the cat as soon as he can?” @ExplicitAd commented.

“I would make my child pay his allowance for YEARS until the vet bill was paid,” @blue_eyes_forever added.

“Punishing a child who has the urge to hurt animals isn’t dealing with the real issue here. He may not hurt her cat again, because he knows there are consequences, but whatever made him do it the first time is still rattling around in his brain,” @GottaUseEmAll said.

Atlanta Black Star reached out to Burton to learn more about the situation. We have yet to hear back.