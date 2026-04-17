‘Oh My God’: Comedian Spirals After Trump’s Viral Post Takes a Turn That Feels Aimed Right at Him as Fans Start Noticing the Same Unsettling Detail

Another day, another digital spectacle — but this one came with a twist nobody saw coming.

President Donald Trump has had Democrats and Republicans shaking their heads over his social media antics, while supporters keep shrugging off his behavior as harmless fun.

His fixation on casting himself as the hero in stylized imagery keeps colliding with how he shows up in real life. One of the last major flare-ups over optics tied to Trump came after he shared an insulting video depicting Michelle Obama and Barack Obama as apes, setting off a wave of backlash that still lingers.

A viral image posted by Donald Trump turned into comedy gold after late-night comedian Jon Stewart realized the patient in the scene looked just like him. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

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Earlier this week, Trump shared a video of himself piloting a fighter jet that swooped over demonstrators and released excrement on the crowd in response to their opposition. That pattern held steady until the latest image made people pause for a different reason.

Instead of simply arguing about the war, gas prices, or his policies, viewers found themselves staring at another dramatic scene shared by 47 that looked like something pulled from a religious painting.

The newest image showed the president dressed in a flowing white and red robe, reaching toward a man lying in a hospital bed, surrounded by figures who appeared to be praying while bright light poured from his hand. The tableau appears to imply that Trump is Jesus.

Trump is now posting AI images of himself as Jesus Christ healing, what appears to be, a young Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/zG2OQKbP9s — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) April 13, 2026

Most people reacted with disbelief.

One late-night comedian, however, noticed something else entirely — a face that looked uncomfortably familiar. The funnyman political commentator unexpectedly finds himself in the middle of the picture once clips began circulating.

“The first person that popped into my head was Jon Stewart not the trumpstein guy. He’s great, good job, he recognized himself too,” one user wrote after watching the segment unfold.

Another commenter saw the same resemblance, adding, “I think the ‘patient’ also has a look of JE about him too!”

“The Daily Show” host, Jon Stewart, heard the calls and leaned all the way into the humor during the April 13 episode of his show.

During a segment, Stewart hilariously looks at the AI image Trump shared and notices the unsettling comparison fans pointed out. He exclaims, “Oh my god!” before carefully studying the facial features of the patient in the bed. He then looks at the camera and then leans in closer for a better inspection of the person that messianic Trump is laying hands on.

Stewart says, “The guy in the bed … Can I just…” before scooting in closer for a better look. The image is also zoomed in. Then he tries to emulate the way the man is tilting his head and what he would look like if the president’s hand was on his head.

Once again, turning to his audience, Stewart asks, “Am I OK? What the f—k!”

Adding, “I know I don’t have the vigor and spunk of my MTV days, but I didn’t know we were here already. I didn’t realize my look had reached leper territory. I mean, from the picture, it looks like it was touch-and-go with me for a while.”

One viewer admitted, “I responded to a post with that abomination of AI that I couldn’t tell if [the orange] was trying to resurrect or convert Jon Stewart to MAGA and to see Jon do this last night had me howling with laughter. It was so f–king funny.”

Others focused on how quickly the resemblance became impossible to ignore once it was pointed out.

“It was the first thing I thought of. Everybody else was saying, no way!!!” another user shared, echoing the sense that the visual connection hit people all at once.

The comedian kept the mood light, joking about his own aging and how ridiculous the president is, as late-night television becomes a haven for mockery of Trump

Fellow late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is known to blast the U.S. commander-in-chief during his monologues on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” After Easter, he joked about how quickly rumors spread whenever the president disappears from public view, turning the situation into a steady stream of punch lines that kept audiences laughing.

By the time the dust settled, the biggest takeaway wasn’t outrage or even controversy — it was recognition. One final social media post captured that shared reaction perfectly: “OMG! I’m in tears I’m laughing so hard! He’s brilliant!”

The unexpected resemblance transformed a strange AI image into a viral comedy moment, proving that sometimes the internet’s funniest twist comes from seeing yourself where you least expect it.