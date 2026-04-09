‘That’s Definitely Not Cory’: Tia Mowry Breaks the Internet After Popping Out with Mystery Man, Proving Cory Hardrict Rumors Were Way Off

Tia Mowry is really stepping into the woman fans say she’s always been.

Following her 2023 divorce from Cory Hardrict, the “Sister, Sister” star has truly blossomed in personal life, giving her fans a front row seat by watching her step into her own and embrace a new relationship.

Hardrict has kept his private life even more private since the split, but Mowry has opened the floodgates with reveals about her dating life, behind-the-scenes footage on dates, and tropical trips with their two kids.

But now the veil has been lifted, and her new man has been revealed.

Tia Mowry pops out with her new man for the first time since her divorce from ex-husband, Cory Hardrict. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for MACRO)

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Hours after going viral for a glam post, Mowry was spotted out and about kissing a man who looks nothing like her ex-husband.

The mystery man wore an all-white look with pants, a shirt, and a jacket to match Mowry’s white top and mint-colored shorts. The two were spotted holding hands in two images that have now broken the internet.

“Got her a YN OKAYYY,” said one online user who noticed he looks much younger than Mowry. Another wrote, “Yet some people thought she had got back with Cory because she hid him but why would she hide Cory when we already know him? I kept telling people that wasn’t him.”

No matter if it’s quirky and funny to some or empowering to others, Mowry’s been taking advantage of content creation and expressing herself. Not only has she uploaded images and videos of her wearing salacious attire, but she’s also doing lip-synching videos – some of which are to songs that have some spice.

In her latest lip-synching clip, which she posted on April 8, the mom of two showed off her fierceness in a video set to Beyoncé’s funky and energetic hit “Deja Vu.” There’s almost no other way to be when dancing to Queen Bey’s music, and Mowry surely brought the energy.

To bring the spice, Mowry wore a black, lace, see-through dress with black undergarments, heels, and shades, switching back and forth between a black leather coat.

The clip, which includes Mowry strutting outside in her dress or hitting a striking pose on a fence, only lasted a few seconds. But that’s all fans needed to start looking for clues.

“Maybe it’s déjà vu… or maybe I’ve always been this woman,” she writes in the caption.

Fans reading between the lines believe it might be a hint at who she is currently dating. The “Seventeen Again” star posted a February dump this year, confirming she has a new man in her life after three years of working on herself. She had never posted his face, only his hands and feet, but since then, fans have been desperately trying to figure out who the mystery man is.

One person who believes that the video gives it away said, “Naw it’s definitely Deja Vu, we know the new man is the old man,” hinting that Mowry and Hardrict have gotten back together.

Another person typed, “Hunny who is this man that got you popping out like this?! Confidence on 1000.”

Others simply cheered her on, writing, “Yasss my gurl, Tee is having fun and living her best life. Get it gurlie, love this season for you.”

Outside of being more expressive, Mowry’s been letting fans in a little bit on her new journey of love.

She’s keeping the man’s identity as well as how they met a mystery, but last month she confirmed that she is in love after manifesting him.

The 47-year-old told PEOPLE, “I will say that I’ve been in a place of solitude for a very long time. And there, I was really able to learn who I am, what it was that I wanted, and what it was that I needed. And I manifested this. I really did.”

After confirming that she likes to speak things into existence, she said, “Visualization, I’m a huge believer of visualizing things and visualizing feelings. And I just started to stop just talking bad and poorly about dating because it was very easy to do that.”

She told the outlet that she is “very happy” but said, “I want to protect [our privacy].”

Mowry has two children: son Cree Hardrict, 14, and their daughter Cairo Hardrict, who were both born during her 16-year marriage to Hardrict. It’s unclear if Cory has met her new man, but hopefully, it’s an easy and smooth greeting, unlike their first red carpet appearance after the divorce.