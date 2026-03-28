‘He Was Toreeee Up Look at Him’: Tiger Woods’ Latest Mugshot Has Fans Begging Him to ‘Get Some Help’ After Mysterious Incident

Critics of pro golfer Tiger Woods say he’s unraveling yet again after he was involved in a mysterious accident Friday afternoon on Jupiter Island, Florida.

While driving just two to three miles from the home he shares with girlfriend Vanessa Trump and her five kids, Woods’ vehicle ended up flipping over.

The incident reportedly raised concerns for Trump, who was informed of the matter shortly after landing in Florida. But now a viral mugshot showing Woods’ “fried” look after the arrest has only intensified scrutiny, leaving supporters and critics debating what really happened and why.

Tiger Woods suffers his second rollover crash, adding more DUI charges to his record years after multiple stints in rehab. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

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Authorities, according to the Los Angeles Times, say he was driving along South Beach Road, a narrow two-lane stretch in an affluent coastal community known for quiet neighborhoods and strict speed limits, when he attempted to pass a pickup truck pulling a small trailer while traveling in a 30-mile-per-hour zone.

The maneuver ended with his vehicle clipping the trailer and tipping onto its side. He was alone at the time and managed to climb out without serious physical harm, and the other driver was also unharmed.

Officials administered a breath test at the scene that showed no alcohol in his system.

Woods declined to take that follow-up test —a decision that legal experts say was well within his rights— and a move that led to his being charged with refusal to submit to a lawful test in addition to the suspicion of driving under the influence with property damage charge.

However, Martin County claims its investigators at the scene nevertheless concluded Woods had signs of impairment and arrested him on DUI charges. Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek says his deputies requested an additional test at the jail to gather further evidence for the impairment case. Woods declined to take that follow-up test, a decision that led to his being charged with refusal to submit to a lawful test in addition to the suspicion of driving under the influence with property damage charge.

Many on Instagram weighed in, “First of all, Tiger clearly has 9 lives. He’s survived several serious car accidents and Elin’s golf club attack. Secondly, he makes too much money to not have a private driver to avoid all of this.” Another expressed, “Not again, get some help, dude.”

Budensiek emphasized that the legal process would proceed normally, while noting that Wood opted out of the urine test.

“He was cooperative,” the office said, “But he was not trying to incriminate himself… The urine [analysis], he wanted no part of. … We will never get definitive results as to what he was impaired on at the time of the crash.”

For longtime observers, the moment felt uncomfortably familiar, especially after viewing Woods’ mugshot. “He was toreeee up look at him,” said one person, while another said, “Got bags all under his eyes poor fellow hopefully whatever he’s going through he gets through it.”

🚨 TIGER WOODS DUI MUGSHOTS — SOMETHING ISN’T RIGHT



Both times:



• Arrested for DUI

• Blew 0.00



Same story.

Nine years apart.



Look at his eyes.



What do you see? pic.twitter.com/x5asOw24ES — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) March 28, 2026

Others noticed his “Nose all twisted up & everythang!”, wondering “Who keeps giving bro a license?” A fifth alleged, “somebody said why he always flipping the cars over.”

In 2017, Woods was involved in another incident that led to a reckless driving conviction after an initial driving-under-the-influence charge, and he survived a near-fatal rollover crash in Los Angeles in 2021 that required extensive medical treatment.

Each episode reignited questions about his health, recovery, and ability to maintain stability while pursuing a demanding comeback on the golf course. The 50-year-old has repeatedly entered rehabilitation programs, most recently to address his prescription painkiller addiction stemming from the arrest and back surgeries.

Throughout his career, his stints in rehab have often coincided with attempts to manage personal scandals and injuries, helping him make comebacks to professional golf despite ongoing challenges.

People readers commented, “Wonder what his ex-wife thinks,” while another observed, “He hasn’t been the same since his divorce from Elin Nordegren,” both referencing this first incident. Woods and Nordegren were married from 2004 to 2010 and divorced over the golfer’s scandalous life when he took breaks swinging on the golf course.

Over the last few years, questions about his well-being have been circulating including after a widely shared 2024 video from a charity poker event showed Woods appearing groggy and unsteady while speaking about the achievements of students supported by his foundation.

While neither Vanessa nor his ex-wife has commented, President Donald Trump briefly addressed the situation after arriving in Miami.

President Trump on the Tiger Woods rollover car crash: “I feel so badly. He's got some difficulty. There was an accident and that's all I know. Very close friend of mine. He's an amazing person, amazing man.”



“I don’t want to talk about it.” pic.twitter.com/UTktgZqGOB — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) March 27, 2026

“I feel so badly,” Trump said to reporters. “He’s got some difficulty. There was an accident and that’s all I know. He’s a very close friend of mine. He’s an amazing person, amazing man.”

Trump’s remarks differ from what he said one day earlier when he shut down fans’ hope for Woods to return to the 2026 Masters Tournament next month.

“I love Tiger, but he won’t be there,” Trump said on “The Five” March 26. “He’ll be there, but he won’t be playing in it.”

It’s unclear if he had any knowledge of something in Wood’s current life that would have led to the accident, despite dating his former daughter-in-law, Vanessa, for over a year.