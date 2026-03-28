‘Are You Kidding Me?’: Donald Trump Faces Farmers Crushed by Soaring Diesel Costs — Then Gets Distracted Mid-Speech, His Ego Takes Over and Fans Can’t Believe His Celebration

President Donald Trump gave a speech to hundreds of farmers and agriculture industry executives at the White House on Friday.

The POTUS welcomed the guests to announce the farm bill that he claimed would lead to the “golden age” for the agricultural industry. However, it was what Trump did following his speech that has the internet talking now.

Donald Trump pulled out his signature “Y.M.C.A.” dance while speaking to struggling farmers while flashing his guady tractor during a White House event. (Photo: The White House/YouTube Screenshot)

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The 79-year-old former reality TV star spoke to the farmers about his plans to cut costs as energy prices rise, and he promised the crowd that he was ushering in the “golden age” for the agricultural industry.

He also noted that he would increase government loan guarantees for industry equipment such as tractors. In the middle of his speech, while Trump boasted that he told the head of John Deere he was removing the “horrible chains placed on tractor suppliers,” he noticed the gold tractor on the South Lawn.

“That’s a beautiful tractor,” he exclaimed. “That’s a gold tractor. Somebody had me in mind. What’s that all about? That’s a hell of a tractor. I’m looking at this.”

Trump also noticed another tractor on the lawn and said, “That’s a good one, too. Red, white, and blue. But somebody really hit me with that one. That’s beautiful.”

After his speech was over, “Y.M.C.A.” by the Village People played over the loudspeakers, and Trump performed his usual dance of pumping his fists in the air to the song with a glee.

🔥🚨JUST IN: President Trump hit his haters with some dance moves after delivering a speech.



pic.twitter.com/SwPsuxNrzq — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) March 27, 2026

The people in attendance applauded as if Trump’s illegal war in Iran hadn’t sent the price of farmers’ diesel — needed for their tractors — through the roof. Given that his speech was to address the woes of farmers, others online found his happy dance in poor taste.

Folks on social media dragged Trump for his tired dance moves, at a time when so many Americans are struggling with finances amid a war he started.

“Please let this be a joke,” said one person. Another said, “Didn’t he screw the cattle farmers over and now he’s bringing out a golden tractor?”

Over on Threads, one person shared a picture of the crowd, many of whom were wearing cowboy hats, “What’s more American than a President dancing to “YMCA’ in front of a crowd of reporters and people wearing cowboy hats on the South Lawn of the White House with a big Gold Tractor sitting nearby?”

A fourth person wrote, “Wait…..WAIT…. Are you kidding me,” prompting another reply, “Meanwhile …Isn’t there a war we’re not quite finished with?”

Another user zoomed in on the gold tractor. “While food disappears from store shelves and prices increase, Trump addresses struggling farmers next to a gold-plated tractor.”

The president often dances to the Y.M.C.A. during rallies, as well as another hit from the Village People, “Macho Man.” During his speech at the White House before he latest disco performance, the president promised that the Trump Administration would bring the “golden age” of the agricultural industry.

“Every day we’re looking for new ways to support our farmers, reduce your costs and to help lower the price of food for the American family,” Trump said on the South Lawn of the White House. “We’re going to prove that the golden age of American agriculture is right here and right now.”

It’s that not even Melania’s words can make Trump stop doing the one thing that makes her almost infuriated.

The first lady offered a rare candid moment during a February TV interview promoting her self-titled documentary, hesitating before admitting there’s one thing about her husband she finds problematic: the timing of his signature “YMCA” dance.

“I like it but at certain times,” Melania told Jesse Watters on “The Five.” Some days it’s not appropriate, and I told him so, but it’s his dance, and I think people love it.”

Though she said she enjoys the dance itself, she noted there are times it’s “not appropriate,” a remark that quickly drew attention online. Social media responses ranged from praise for her candor to speculation about her personal feelings toward her husband and their marriage, with some commenters questioning the dynamics of their relationship and whether she spends much time with him.

The contrast only deepened the sense of irony for critics, who pointed out that Trump’s carefree dancing and showy display of a gold tractor seemed wildly out of step with the reality many farmers are facing.

While Trump celebrated in a moment meant to project success and strength, struggling agricultural communities are dealing with rising costs, shrinking profits, and uncertainty. To some, the optics felt less like leadership and more like spectacle—reinforcing the perception that the president’s priorities lean toward image and pageantry rather than the hardships unfolding behind the scenes.