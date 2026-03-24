‘That Is Disgusting’: Trump Crosses a Line He Shouldn’t — and a Cabinet Member Gets a Chance to Walk It Back, But Delivers Reckless Response That Stuns the Host and Sets Viewers Off

President Donald Trump has a way of putting his own cabinet in impossible positions, forcing them to defend comments that are often hard to explain and even harder to justify. It’s a pattern that plays out in real time — Trump pushes past the line, and the people around him are left to clean it up on camera.

That’s exactly where Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent found himself Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” when Kristen Welker gave him a clear opening to break from Trump’s latest remarks. He didn’t take it.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing with Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso (R-WY) and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) in the Oval Office of the White House on February 03, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

At the center of the uproar is Trump’s disdainful reaction to the death of Robert Mueller, who led the special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, and Bessent’s refusal to condemn the president’s remarks.

Saturday on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!”

Asked directly if that kind of statement was appropriate, Bessent declined to denounce it while urging empathy for the president. The moment fueled a flood of backlash, with critics pointing to what they see as a pattern: top officials defending Trump’s words no matter how far they go, even when those words target a decorated public servant.

Welker pressed the issue repeatedly during the interview, framing the question in plain terms.

“Do you think it’s appropriate for the president to celebrate the death of a Bronze Star, Purple Heart recipient who served in Vietnam?” she asked.

Bessent did not engage the premise. “Neither one of us can understand what has been done to the president and his family,” he deflected.

Welker tried again, stunned each time by his response. “But is it appropriate for the president to celebrate the death of any American citizen?”

Bessent stuck to the same line with an abrupt stop after each moment. “Given what has been done to President Trump and his family, it is impossible for either of us to understand what he’s been through.”

Even when Welker quoted Trump’s words back to him — “So you don’t think there’s anything wrong with a post saying, ‘Good. Robert Mueller’s dead’?” — Bessent did not break.

“We should have empathy for what’s been done to the president and his family,” he said.

WELKER: Do you think it's appropriate for the president to celebrate the death of a Bronze Star, Purple Heart recipient who served in Vietnam?



BESSENT: Neither one of us can understand what has been done to the president and his family



WELKER: But is it appropriate for the… pic.twitter.com/4nucH76VJJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 22, 2026

The exchange quickly spread online, where critics argued the response said as much about the administration as Bessent’s comment. One widely shared reaction captured the shock at seeing a cabinet official stand by the remark: “Wow, absolutely stunning. Scott Bessent defends Trump for celebrating Robert Mueller’s death.”

Others was simply disgusted, “Scott Bessent can’t even say it’s wrong for the President to celebrate the death of a decorated Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient. Just more drivel about ’empathy’ for Trump. This is the moral void at the heart of Trumpworld—no bottom, no shame, only sycophancy.”

Some pointed to what they described as a double standard in political outrage, writing, “Where are all of those cancel culture MAGA who were screeching about what folks said after Charlie Kirk died?”

Another reaction took aim directly at Bessent’s demeanor during the interview: “If there was such a thing as a Stepford husband, he would be it.” Another said bluntly, “Scott Bessent is vile.”

And still others widened the criticism beyond one moment, arguing it reflects a broader shift in tone: “That is disgusting. But you’ll notice the lack of GOP voices denouncing his disgusting statement. We are lost. And if you think the example of crude, appalling behaviour set by the “president” isn’t filtering down to the rest of society? Think again.”

Mueller had long been a target of Trump’s anger despite the final report not charging him with coordinating with Russia to throw the 2016 election. The findings, laid out in a lengthy report, did not recommend prosecuting Trump, but they also stopped short of clearing him, with Mueller stating at the time, “If we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.”

As such, the special counsel investigation itself remained a lasting grievance for the president.

Bessent referenced that sense of grievance during the interview, pointing to what he described as deeply personal impacts on Trump and his family. He recalled a moment at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where footage related to the FBI’s search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property was playing out.

“I was with the president in the green room at Davos and there was a video playing of what may have been an illegal raid on his home at Mar-a-Lago. They are going through his wife’s wardrobe,” Bessent told Welker, apparently referring to the FBI’s August 2022 search of the Florida estate to recover classified documents the then-former president was storing there.

“And I watched the look in his eye, and I think that neither one of us can understand what has been done to the president and to his family,” he added.

Trump has continued to frame those investigations as unjust, at one point saying, “You know, I brought a lawsuit, and I’m winning the lawsuit. There’s only one problem. I’m the one who has to settle it,” before adding, “In other words, I am suing, and I’m the one that’s supposed to settle it.” He is now seeking a $230 million settlement from the Justice Department as compensation for having to defend himself in connection with various federal probes.