‘Buffoon’: Trump’s Ego-Soaked Speech Goes Off the Rails When He Brags About Himself, Seconds Later He Drops a Jaw-Dropping Line That Sends Social Media Into Meltdown

President Donald Trump is known for his boastfulness, his brashness and even his vulgarity. And that was on full display during a speech to Republican lawmakers at their annual winter policy retreat at Trump’s Doral golf resort near Miami.

The president started his speech on March 9 by praising Republicans for the work they’ve done over the past year, helping implement his agenda, but he seemed to acknowledge bumps in the road, while still somehow bragging about himself.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a news conference at Trump National Doral Miami on March 9, 2026 in Doral, Florida. President Trump spoke on his administration’s strikes on Iran. (Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

“We’re fighting a little tradition,” Trump first warned.

“You know, historically, the person that wins, Democrat or Republican, wins the presidency for whatever reason, it doesn’t work out, but we’ve done a lot. We’ve done, I think we’ve done, I think we had the best first year of any president ever,” the president crowed.

He seemed to try to downplay his deadly war in Iran, calling it a “little excursion.”

“We took a little excursion because we felt we had to do that to get rid of some people. And I think it’s going to be a short-term excursion,” Trump said.

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The president said right after launching airstrikes on Tehran on Feb. 28, he expected the war to last five weeks or so, but that he wasn’t sure whether American ground troops might be needed.

He and his cronies have been trying to justify the attack with shifting and vague reasons for the bombing campaign, which was not approved by Congress and has already led to the deaths of seven U.S. service members in Iran’s retaliatory missile strikes.

As he rambled on, at one point, he delivered a jaw-dropping, profanity-laced tirade about how great he is.

“You know, they said this about a lot of things. No other president could do some of this sh-t I’m doing. No other president. The things I’m doing, nobody else was going to do,” he boasted.

“They say it all the time, ‘Sir could you do this, you’re the only one can do it,’” he proclaimed.

A social media meltdown followed, rippling across the internet as users expressed disbelief at what opponents call Trump’s inflated ego.

“That’s because every other president has been required to abide by the Constitution,” Threads user Lee H. Edgerley pointed out. Another agreed, “Because no other president has been a sociopathic warmongering pedophile.”

“Well, he’s right about that. No other president would do the sh-t he’s doing,” another stated.

Still, several others summed it up nicely, “Lie, cheat, and steal? Got it.”

“What a f-cking buffoon…,” poster Julee Mango added.

The three-day GOP conference follows a chaotic week for Republicans who have been placed in a position of having to defend Trump’s attack on Tehran, even though Trump’s own intelligence experts have said the Iranians were not a threat and were not preparing to attack as Trump and his henchmen have repeatedly claimed, according to news reports.

The Republican-controlled Congress has essentially ceded its authority over to Trump over the past year, refusing to rein him in on boat strikes in the Atlantic and Pacific, the capture of a foreign leader in an unauthorized invasion of Venezuela, a “12 day war,” as Defense Chief Pete Hegseth calls it, against Iran last summer and deadly air strikes in northwestern Nigeria on Christmas Day.

Democrats in the Senate, in trying to wrest control back from a “rogue” president, introduced a war powers resolution March 4, which was defeated on a 53-47 vote. House Republicans defeated a similar measure the next day.