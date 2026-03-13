‘Hahahaha’: JD Vance Tries His Best Trump Impression, and the Crowd’s Response Was Nothing Like He Expected

Vice President JD Vance is having trouble matching the charisma of his polarizing boss, President Donald Trump, despite every desperate try.

Ever since the former host of the “The Apprentice” reality show entered the political arena over a decade ago, he’s embraced being known as the villain, with undeniable charm mixed with controversial rhetoric.

Vance, 41, climbed the Republican ranks to become Trump’s vice-presidential candidate in the 2024 election, but has struggled to build a rabid fan base like his MAGA leader boss. But he never stops trying.

JV Vance turned into a comedian as he put on his best Trump impression, and fans suspect the president will be furious. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

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The “Hillbilly Elegy” author’s often bland public persona continues to put him in rooms and venues where live audiences sit in awkward silence in response to the veep’s bad attempt at humor.

Vance once again showcased his dry personality while speaking to the International Association of Fire Fighters as part of the Alfred K. Whitehead Legislative Conference in Washington, DC in a March 9 video clip.

IAFF General President Edward Kelly welcomed Vance to the stage as “Long Cool Woman (In a Black Dress)” by The Hollies played over the venue’s speakers.

The former Ohio senator stepped to the podium to moderate applause, then started his scripted remarks by trolling the Democratic Party over the lighting in the building.

“I always say to everybody, this is a very big group, I can’t see any of you because these spotlights are glaring bright,” Vance told the gathering of labor union members. “The person who runs these spotlights must be a Democrat, because I cannot see a single person in that crowd. But I’m told it’s about 700 out there.”

JD Vance attempts to make a joke:



"I can't see any of you because these spotlights are glaring bright. The person who runs these spotlights must be a Democrat because I cannot see a single person in that crowd." pic.twitter.com/kBkVy6gUwM — FactPost (@factpostnews) March 9, 2026

Vance’s wisecrack garnered light chuckles but clearly did not land as a room-shaker as he intended. He battled through his opening joke bombing to finish his 17-minute-long speech to the IAFF.

The feedback on the spotlight bit was even more scathing online, as Vance got roasted for his comedic failure, while some people just expressed confusion.

“So exactly what is the joke supposed to be?” wondered one person on X. A second person offered a sarcastic explanation by replying, “He fails to realize that democrats are Americans too. Beyond stupid what a joke.”

A third aimed at Vance in a tweet that read, “His attempts at humor are so… so sad.”

His jokes got a few laughs in the crowd before a moment of brief silence as he looked like he anticipated more than a lukewarm response. Meanwhile, online users found it hilarious, writing, “Hahahaha, too funny,” and pointing out Vance’s sad attempts to copy his boss’s behavior and rhetoric.

A fifth person noted, “He still trying to do the Trump shtick and still failing. Stop trying to copy Trump, my dude.”

Trump’s second-in-command has been accused of copying his boss’s look, rhetoric, controversial comments, and more.

In a February 21, 2016, video, Trump was seen speaking to supporters when the lights began to flicker.

“No! Get those lights off! Off! They’re too bright, turn them off!” he shouted at the personnel while the crowd joined in with a chant, turning a lighting issue into a moment that allowed him to criticize the media covering his event.

“Trump did this one years ago. He doesn’t like people stealing his material,” said one person recalling the old video, while another added, “Boooooo … Trump has used a similar line before! Get new material.”

If the online ridicule stung, the reception overseas didn’t exactly help his case. Though Vance managed a relatively cordial crowd at the IAFF, the temperature during his visit to the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy.

Italian spectators offered a visibly frosty response, turning what should have been a routine appearance into international news and reinforcing the growing perception that Vance isn’t exactly the most liked figure beyond friendly territory.

Vance stood next to his wife, Usha Vance, at the Opening Ceremony on Feb. 6, as loud boos filled San Siro Stadium when their faces flashed on the giant screens.

Vance booed during the Olympic opening ceremony pic.twitter.com/JCiQwjhKlh — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) February 6, 2026

After finding himself in yet another embarrassing moment, Vance once again set his sights on Plover, Wisconsin, on February 26, this time joining forces with Kelly Loeffler, the U.S. Administrator of the Small Business Administration, for a collaborative event.

The cringiness continued. Loeffler, 55, introduced her fellow Cabinet member as “probably the coolest vice president we’ve ever had.” Vance then jumped on that description with a self-absorbed joke that also missed the mark.

“Kelly said that I’m the coolest vice president in American history. And I said, ‘Kelly, that is a low standard. That is a very low bar, but I do think that I clear that bar,” Vance quipped to a typical lukewarm, spattering of laughter.

Whether Vance is killing a crowd or eliciting jeers, the father of three children has provided plenty of examples that his swaggerless vibe is not building a groundswell of support for him. In fact, the more he steps in front of a microphone, the more he fuels his most hardened detractors.