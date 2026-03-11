‘Brainwashed’: Treach’s Daughter Egypt Returns to with Bizarre Video After Her Father’s Wild Claims About Her Husband Set the Internet on Fire

It’s not often that Naughty By Nature’s rapper Treach puts his family drama on social media, but when it comes to his daughter, he follows no rules.

Taking a break from spending time with his wife, Cicely Evans, and promoting his mixtape, “Lyrical Miracle Mixtape,” his first solo project outside of the group, Treach aired his gripe with his daughter, Egypt Criss, and her husband, Samuel Wright, following a viral moment some now regret.

An image of Criss, Treach’s daughter with his ex-wife, Sandra “Pepa” Denton of Salt-N-Pepa, is going viral online and will live on the internet. It shows her face-planted on the floor in the ring after a fight against Olympic champion Jade Jones, will forever surface on the internet.

On Saturday, March 7, the 27-year-old and Jones made their boxing debut at the Misfits Boxing event in Derby, England, but the fight didn’t last long. In just the second round, Jones landed several punches to Criss’ face that resulted in her getting knocked out 57 seconds into the round.

No family member would be happy to see their child lose a competition or become a viral meme for the wrong reasons, so it’s not a surprise that Treach was upset to see his daughter take a brutal beating.

But the shock is that Treach was not upset at either Criss or Jones. His ire was directed at his son-in-law, who happens to be a musician and a former Influencer Championship Boxing super middleweight champion of North America.

In an Instagram post featuring an image of Wright in a suit and wig, and another of Criss’ fight poster, Treach wrote a message to his daughter.

He said, “To My Darling Daughter Egypt Pt.1 , When you Marry a Clout Chasing Clown like this that Brainwashes you to take care of him & to have him to train you & Set you Up what did you expect I LOVE YOU, As far as him& The Team around you Yall Put my Daughter in Harms way THAT B-TCH CARMA COMES BACK QUICK, You Reap What You Sew!!”

Fans had expressed concern for months ahead of Egypt’s match, but some still hoped she would back out at the last minute. “Like why would you send your wife to fight,” and “She needs to DIVORCE Sam asap,” were responses from two commentators on Instagram.

Another person who felt similar typed, “She had no business being in that ring no way! Lmao.”

Egypt Criss husband, Sam Wright, responds to fans’ comments. (Photos: @sammattick/Instagram)

Wright retaliated with now-deleted IG story responses, one of which said, “My Wife is a Gladiator with a Heart that no one in the world can match. She will be back she is good and out the ring safe. Give her the respect as a fighter she has earned SHE DUCKED NO FADE.”

He also shared screenshots from fans accusing him of putting Criss in harm’s way, claiming, “All my fault cause she lost but all the praise if she won.”

Taking a moment for himself, Wright then began sharing videos of himself training over the years, as a nod to his experience in the industry.

Denton was actually present during the fight to support her daughter and seemed to have a positive reaction to Criss’ loss.

With a huge smile, she told iFL TV, “I feel it was a win-win. Win is she win. But redemption is also sweet because this is her first time. It was a real fight. And she was in there. She wanted it and she still wanted it. And she’s like, ‘I’m coming back. I’m going to train even harder.’ And I was like, I was like, ‘Go, girl. That’s what we do.’

Seconds later, Criss finally arrived and hopped in to say, “Honestly, I’m still very, very proud of myself. I got my feet wet against a two-time Olympian gold medalist beast, and she did amazing. She did her thing. She’s going to owe me a drink later, so I love it.”

Wright, who was sitting off-camera next to Criss, also shared his review. “I’m 100 percent proud of her. Me and her made one deal when we walked into this camp, when we walked into this journey, either you go out on your shield or you put her on it,” he stated, later adding, “I couldn’t ask for a better wife, better partner. This is what we do.”

Criss later returned to social media the next day with an Instagram post, writing, ‘Your girl’s still good!” in the caption. She continued, “Coming back Stronger than Ever! My Fire is Fueled.”

Many of her followers left comments like “She’s brainwashed pray for her” and “Why did Sam have to interrupt your live to put his gloves on? There’s 24 hours in the day, he couldn’t give you 5 minutes? This [is] what your daddy talking about love. You know who your parents are? YOU ARE THAT AMAZING YOUNG LADY.”

Criss was seen with her wild hair, wearing a gray bodysuit as she talked about her skills, the training and ignoring the criticism about her match. She also insisted that “no one is brainwashing her.”

Criss and Wright have been married since 2022, and they share two daughters. Both Treach and Denton were present for their nuptials in Las Vegas, but their relationship has been a point of contention for friends, family, and co-stars on “Growing Up Hip Hop.”