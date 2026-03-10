‘Oh My Goodness’: Chrissy Teigen Blasted After Treating Husband John Legend Like One of Her Pets In Viral Clip

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been married for nearly 13 years and their relationship seems stronger than ever.

Since they said “I do,” the couple has expanded their family, welcoming four kids: two daughters, Luna Stephens, 9, Esti Maxine Stephens, 3, and two sons, Miles Stephens, 7, and a 2-year-old, Wren Stephens.

It’s not often that people get to see the dynamic of a celebrity marriage, but anytime Teigen films and photographs their life at home to show followers their supportive, playful relationship, she brings the jokes, while Legend brings the looks.

Chrissy Teigen is getting dragged after a playful joke that uses a common dog phrase aimed at her husband, John Legend. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

In fact, the mother of four recently poked fun at her husband in a March 7 post dedicated to their four dogs, Pearl, Petey, Pebbles, and Dudley.

The six-slide carousel featured an image of her smiling with two dogs and playing outside. In two other slides, their daughter Esti Maxine was spending some time with their hound dog Pearl. Plus, Teigen captured another sweet video of her son, Miles, running with Petey, but it was one particular video of Legend that rubbed some folks online the wrong way.

The clip shows the couple in an open field at a local park, but the camera captures only Legend bending over to pick up dog droppings.

Teigen, whose shadow could be seen as she was recording Legend, was behind the camera saying, “Good job, good owner,” repeatedly.

But for some, the tone sounded less like genuine praise and more like mockery, with her speaking to Legend the way one would speak to a dog, saying, “Good boy.”

One person responded, “She is horrible.” Another person who wasn’t a fan of the video said, “Something about John Legend having to pick up dog poo in this world – unsettles me.”

Others were seemingly shocked that the 13-time Grammy Award-winning singer would be the person who voluntarily picks up their dog droppings.

“Oh my goodness! John Legend picking up dog poop?! You celebs really are ‘just like us.’ Dogs are the best!” Someone else joked that John looked like the “sexist … picker upper.”

It’s not clear how Legend took being spoken to by his wife in that way, but after nearly 20 years of being together, he is probably used to it. In fact, Legend has said that he enjoys Teigen’s sense of humor during an interview with “Call Her Daddy.”

“It just changes your whole world when you have somebody around you that makes you laugh,” he said in the 2023 sit-down. “It makes every experience — even when you go through the worst things, when they have a sense of humor, it just makes life better.”

Now, this doesn’t mean that every once in a while, Teigen doesn’t take her jokes too far.

Based on his facial features, he’s often been compared to the children’s cartoon character “Arthur.” Teigen is aware of this and has used this to tease Legend in their marriage.

She posted a photo of their daughter Luna in 2018 holding an Arthur doll and wrote the caption, “Luna and daddy.”

Four days later, Teigen made another Arthur reference by posting the cover shot from the TV show, but instead of the character, she showed a cartoon version of Legend wearing the character’s clothes. She also changed the “Arthur” show title to “Legend.”

The “Stay With You” singer commented, “Enough is enough.” And while may have felt that way at the time, Legend still seemingly hasn’t had enough of Teigen. The two will reach their 13th anniversary in September, which is also the same month marking 20 years since they met.