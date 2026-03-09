‘OMGGGG: Winona Ryder’s ‘Shaggy’ Layered Look In New Video Has Fans Zooming In, Asking What on Earth Happened to Her

“Beetlejuice” star Winona Ryder still has her bold style, or so some think.

The 55-year-old American actress has a mixed aesthetic when it comes to fashion, experimenting with different styles, from long to mid-length, and even trying out blond in her normally dark brown tresses. Ryder was synonymous with a pixie cut hairstyle in the 1990s. More recently, she was seen at a fashion show rocking a shaggy wolf cut, paired with a slouchy brown pantsuit.

Her actual wardrobe also has range, as she goes from soft glam one day to chic, sometimes goth-inspired looks the next.

“Stranger Things” actress Winona Ryder makes a rare appearance in the Hollywood scene with a new look. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

On March 8, the “Stranger Things” star was photographed leaving her hotel in Paris after attending Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week show a day before. Ryder received a thumbs-down from several fans over the layered bob she’s been rocking lately.

Winona Ryder at the Balenciaga fashion show. pic.twitter.com/R4yiV4DfsP — ˚ʚ♡ɞ˚ (@metgalacrave) March 7, 2026

This time, she stepped out with her hair looking dry, choppy, and slightly sticking up over her Apple headphones.

Ryder opted to wear several layers of tops, which included a few long-sleeve button-ups and a graphic shirt. She added black denim pants and finished the look with leather boots, sunglasses, and a leather purse.

One fan commented, “I mistook her for a homeless bag lady” after viewing photos of her on the Daily Mail. Another said, “OMGGGGG is that from today?”

Someone else typed, “Love her but she’s looking a smidge shaggy.” A video circulating on TikTok shows Ryder looking disheveled, with frizzy hair, as she spoke with one person and a doorman, who later escorted her to her car.

Other fans shaded Ryder over her troubled past and oversized pants, writing, “Off to do some shoplifting,” and “Shoplifters will often layer the clothes they steal under their coat and walk out.”

The “Edward Scissorhands” star had trouble with the law in December 2001 after a shoplifting incident.

She reportedly stole $5,500 worth of clothes from a Saks Fifth Avenue store in Beverly Hills, California. In 2002, Ryder was charged with grand theft and vandalism. On the bright side, she was found not guilty of burglary but was ordered to complete three years of probation and 480 hours of community service.

In a 2024 interview with Esquire, Ryder said she didn’t mean to steal anything per se, but that the events of that day were kind of hazy. She didn’t expect that her walking out the store without paying would result in serious repercussions and she initially assumed that there would be a simple solution. But that wasn’t the case.

“I just remember being told I was going to go to prison. I was like, ‘Huh? What are you talking about,’” she told Esquire.

Following the incident, she largely took a step back from acting — only appearing every once in a while in projects — for five years and moved from Los Angeles to San Francisco.

It wasn’t until 2016 that she experienced a major career comeback with “Stranger Things.” Playing Joyce Byers, a worrisome and protective mother, Ryder had many eyes back on her as the sci-fi series took off for five seasons. She has also recently joined season 3 of Netflix’s “Wednesday,” with Jenna Ortega.