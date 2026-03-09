‘Did You Get Married?’: Madonna’s Look In New Photos with Her Younger Boyfriend Leave Fans Spiraling Over What She’s Not Saying

Everyone’s favorite “Material Girl” has been entertaining the masses for more than 40 years, and Madonna has always been known for her shock value.

She infamously sang her hit “Like a Virgin” at the very first Video Music Awards back in 1984, and the provocative artist wore a white wedding dress as she pretended to gratify herself on stage after accidentally falling and incorporating it into her performance.

Madonna’s new post has fans wondering if she’s officially off the market and married. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The “Vogue” singer is still shocking folks in 2026 at the age of 67, primarily due to her parade of much, much, younger boyfriends and her fashion palette.

Madonna is currently dating 29-year-old Akeem Morris, who was featured in new pictures on her Instagram page, wearing a gown most would normally see worn by a bride, sort of.

The “Papa Don’t Preach” songstress was photographed in what appeared to be a video shoot for Dolce & Gabbana, wearing a long, white veil with a matching sheer corset, fishnet stockings and white stilettos. Morris is featured in one of the photographs, wearing a black tuxedo.

In other shots, Madonna was seen wearing a long, white fur coat, getting out of a car, and sitting on a little red motorcycle. The post was captioned, “Una Notte D’amore ………,” which is an Italian phrase that means a “night of love.”

It’s unclear exactly what went down that “night,” but the photos left enough curiosity, as fans wondered if the couple had become more than just boyfriend and girlfriend.

“Did you get married that night as well?” asked one person, while another said, “Omg! I feel a wedding coming on, pics giving me wedding vibes.

Others left heart emojis and short phrases like “OMG,” “WOW” and “What a beautiful bride.” A few devoted fans said the post looks, “Like a virgin le sequel.”

Madonna has ditched social media since dropping her jaw-dropping photos, just like she did after posting family photos on Instagram last Christmas.

Madonna reportedly began dating her soccer player boyfriend in 2024. Morris was born in Spanish Town, Jamaica, and moved to New York to attend Stony Brook University. Morris played soccer for the university and then for Oyster Bay United FC.

The couple’s romance went public when they were in Italy for Madonna’s 66th birthday and she and Morris were photographed taking a stroll through Portofino. The paparazzi also captured pictures of the couple on a boat, both dressed in white.

Morris and Madonna were also front and center at the Dolce & Gabbana show in Milan at Fashion Week last month.

If the speculation is true, then Morris would be the singer’s third marriage. Her first husband was movie actor Sean Penn (married 1985–1989), and her second was film director Guy Ritchie (married 2000–2008).