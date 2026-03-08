‘This Pisses Me Off Even More!’: Trump Shows Up to a Dignified Transfer Wearing His Own Merch — But It’s What He Does Before Leaving Dover That Has Viewers Seeing Red

President Donald Trump has built a reputation for projecting indifference to criticism and an almost reflexive instinct to center himself even in moments meant for others. But critics say even by his own standards, the president managed to take that disregard to a new low during a solemn military ritual meant to honor fallen American troops.

It happened Saturday at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, where the nation receives its war dead.

U.S. President Donald Trump wait as U.S. Army carry teams prepare to move flag-draped transfer cases at Dover Air Force Base March 07, 2026 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Families watched as the caskets moved carefully across the tarmac, each step deliberate, each salute precise. But when videos and photos from the ceremony began circulating online, many viewers said a moment collided with optics they found deeply jarring.

Standing alongside military leaders and Cabinet officials, Trump appeared wearing a baseball cap from his own merchandise line paired with a bright blue suit rather than the traditional black.

Dignified transfers are reserved for service members killed in action and are conducted with strict military protocol meant to honor the fallen and comfort their families, but critics say Trump undercut the moment by appearing in self-promotional merchandise.merchandise.

And the controversy only intensified once viewers noticed what happened after the ceremony ended.

Video shows Trump standing with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth while shaking hands with military personnel — this time holding the cap in his hand rather than wearing it.

Then, moments later, before climbing into the presidential limousine known as “The Beast,” Trump pumps his fists in the air.

For many critics, that detail deepened the backlash.

“This pisses me off even more,” one Threads user wrote. “He took the hat off after so it wasn’t even about not seeing his damn combover blowing in the wind.”

Another viewer focused on the moment Trump raised his fists.

“Tell me I didn’t just see Trump give a fist pump!! at the dignified transfer of those soldiers while getting in his vehicle — A FIST PUMP!!! Like the baseball cap wasn’t disrespectful enough!!!!”

Others were already outraged by the images from the ceremony itself.

Former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele blasted the optics in a widely shared post.

“This fool has ABSOLUTELY no sense of dignity or appreciation for the moment,” Steele wrote. “It is called the Dignified Transfer for a reason. Take your damn hat off!!”

Andrew Weinstein, a Joe Biden-appointed U.S. public delegate to the United Nations, was equally blunt.

“It is a staggering, record-breaking display of narcissistic disrespect,” Weinstein wrote.

“Veteran here. In fact, i’m a third generation veteran. Dignified transfer, is supposed to be black suit, black tie, and you NEVER wear a baseball cap to a military ceremony,” another commenter fumed. “Trump….yeah, well ….he can f—k all the way off.”

Trump supporters pushed back, dismissing the controversy as partisan outrage.

“Y’all b-tching about a cap with USA on it? You TDS people are pathetic.”

But the controversy followed Trump onto Air Force One, where he was asked by reporters whether the growing number of American casualties might make him reconsider the course of the war.

“Are you worried you’re going to end up coming back to Dover for more of these dignified transfers?” one reporter asked.

“Sure, I hate to do it, but it’s a part of war, isn’t it?” Trump replied before abruptly shifting his focus to a usual go-to line when he’s cornered. “Who you’re with?”

“Washington Post, sir,” the reporter answered.

“Wouldn’t you say it’s a part of war?” Trump pressed. The reporter stammered before Trump jumped back in, “It’s the sad part of war,” Trump said. “It’s the bad part of it.”

The exchange sparked another round of criticism online, with viewers arguing that the moment reflected a striking lack of empathy.

“He took off his ballcap for the flight but wore it at the dignified transfer ceremony,” one commenter wrote. “He doesn’t care about the casualties, only about his hair blowing.”

Another viewer reacted, “‘Who are you with?’ WHAT THE F—K’S IT MATTER WHO HE’S WITH YOU ABSOLUTE CRETIN.”

Trump had traveled to Dover to receive the remains of Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Capt. Cody Khork of Lakeland, Florida; Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens of Bellevue, Nebraska; Sgt. Declan Coady of Des Moines, Iowa; Maj. Jeffrey R. O’Brien, 45, of Indianola, Iowa; and Chief Warrant Officer Three Robert M. Marzan, 54, of Sacramento, California. The six were killed in a March 1 drone strike while stationed in Kuwait as part of a U.S. reserve unit.

As the backlash grows, Trump continues to project confidence about the military campaign launched alongside Israeli forces against Iran.

“We’ve accomplished more in one week than anyone thought possible,” he said. “We wiped out their navy, 44 ships. We’ve wiped out their air force, every plane. We wiped out most of their missiles. You see the missiles aren’t coming much anymore. We’ve also hit their manufacturing areas, where they make the missiles, very hard. Their drone capacity is way down.”

However, the United Arab Emirates accused Iran of launching another barrage Sunday, saying its air defenses detected 17 ballistic missiles and 117 drones, according to CBS News. Several of those drones landed inside the country.

When asked whether the ceremony he attended might make him reconsider the war’s course, Trump brushed aside the notion.

“We’re winning the war by a lot, we’ve decimated their whole evil empire. It’ll continue, I’m sure, for a little while.”

The expanding conflict has already produced a staggering human toll beyond the American casualties. The Human Rights Activist News Agency has counted 1,205 civilian deaths in Iran since the war began, including 194 children, along with 187 confirmed military fatalities.

Iran’s leadership has warned the fighting could escalate further, with Tehran saying it would intensify its response to U.S. strikes across the region.

“When we are attacked, we have no choice but to respond,” said Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.