‘OMG, What the Hell’: Trump Stumbles So Bad Over a CEO’s Name He Laughs at Himself — Then Reveals His Little Trick for Hard Words and the Room Bursts Out Laughing

Donald Trump has built a reputation for saying exactly what’s on his mind, sometimes a little too quickly. But during a recent appearance, one tiny moment had people leaning in closer after he hit a brick wall mid-thought.

Some of the president’s most memorable moments are like a funny game of “What did he just say?”—less polished and more like a cat on a keyboard. While some leaders tackle complex words and topics that feel like a breeze, this guy seems to be just looking for the “on” switch for the teleprompter. The expectation for smooth delivery shapes modern politics, even if it seems Trump skipped the reading comprehension section.

Trump stumbled over a tech CEO’s name and his line about electric bills during a White House event, prompting widespread online reactions. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

‘Brain Rambling’: Trump Gets Roasted for Making Up Yet Another Phrase, and No One Has a Clue What He’s Talking About

During a White House roundtable in the Indian Treaty Room on March 4, 2026, President Trump met with tech leaders to discuss artificial intelligence and the growing electricity demands of the data centers that power it. The meeting centered on a “ratepayer protection pledge” aimed at easing concerns that AI expansion could drive up household utility bills.

He was joined by the power players from Amazon, Google, and OpenAI. Ironically, despite rubbing shoulders with these tech giants, Trump is known for frequently sharing AI videos on his social media platforms, even from the White House, to mock others and challenge perceptions.

But while introducing one person during his speech, Trump attempted to pronounce Clay Magouyrk’s surname, the newly promoted co-CEO of Oracle, and found himself working through the unfamiliar spelling out loud.

“CEO of Oracle, Clay — moot work, moose quirk — said fairly good, I don’t know, I’m not sure. I usually don’t — I just go right over it and I say mouth quirk,” Trump said, before finishing the greeting with a quick, “But how are you, thank you very much.”

Trump: The CEO of Oracle: Clay Muutzgirk. Mouuthgwerk." pic.twitter.com/9wV4TixA2l — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 4, 2026

In the same discussion, while explaining how the initiative might affect household costs, another moment caught listeners’ attention after Trump struggled to say a basic phrase.

“Elecshake— uuhsayuhr electric bills will actually come down. It’ll take a little while but not long,” the president said as he described the expected timeline for lower energy prices.

According to Politico, Trump continued on as if he didn’t realize what came out of his own mouth and never addressed the word mix-up. But the internet did, and social media users are just as confused on whether his brain paused or if he simply can’t read from his cue cards.

One viewer focused on how the remarks sounded, writing, “He is heavily slurring today.”

One comment captured the disbelief most people expressed after replaying the clip, as they wrote, “OMG, what the hell is wrong with him. This entire performance is wack.”

A third person asked simply, “Dude looks like he’s about to collapse. WTF is he even saying? Sleepy Joe. Really???”

Others commented on the reaction in the room as Trump became the laughing stock of the conversation.

“They’re laughing at him. He’s sitting there like someone’s senile grampa in a retirement home, and they’re just laughing at him,” another person wrote.

One user connected the moment to past public mix-ups involving names.

“First ‘Tim Apple,’ now ‘Clay Mouuthgwerk.’ If the President can’t pronounce the name of the man running our $300 billion AI infrastructure, do we actually have a tech strategy?” the commenter posted.

Some gave him the benefit of the doubt that maybe he didn’t read the names before repeating them. Meanwhile, some believe Trump was simply under the influence.

“Whether he’s drunk or whatever, our electric bills won’t be coming down,” one viewer wrote.

Moments like these have appeared throughout Trump’s public life and often resurface online.

At another announcement tied to a pharmaceutical initiative, he briefly struggled with the fertility medication Gonal-F, first calling it “Go-Nahl-Eff” before pausing and asking whether the pronunciation was correct.

Names have occasionally proved tricky as well. Trump has repeatedly offered different pronunciations of Kamala Harris’ first name despite her widely known “KA-ma-la” pronunciation, sometimes insisting he’s heard it pronounced several different ways, like it’s a hot new trend.

Other moments stretch back even further. During a May 2024 speech, he referred to vegan food as “vaigan,” and in another, he famously turned Yosemite into “Yo-se-Might” while discussing national parks.

And let’s not forget our 79-year-old buddy, who trips over fancy pharmaceutical terms like they’re a spider on his shoe! He loves to claim words like equalizing, spirit, and progressives” as “new words,” as if he invented them in the 1500s, which only creates his own confusing phrases. It’s like a game of verbal charades that nobody wants to play but everyone loves to watch.