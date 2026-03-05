‘Most Corrupt Man!’: Massie Baits Trump with Savage PSA Warning the Epstein Files Aren’t Going Away — Then Exposes Trump’s Ruthless Behind-the-Scenes Move to Destroy Him

President Donald Trump has been stumbling from one crisis to the next, trying to outrun the latest political firestorm as he plunges the United States into a volatile conflict with Iran — but one Republican thorn in his side refuses to let the president change the subject.

As Trump scrambles to keep the focus on war and national security, Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie has kept dragging the conversation back to the one scandal Trump clearly wishes would disappear: the Epstein files.

On Sunday, March 1, Massie lit the fuse with a blunt one-sentence “PSA” on social media aimed squarely at the president without naming him — a jab that instantly set the internet buzzing.

But the post was only the opening shot. In a scathing interview shortly before, Massie revealed just how far Trump and his allies have allegedly gone behind the scenes to try to crush his efforts to pry the Epstein files into public view, offering a glimpse of the political knife fight now unfolding inside Trump’s own party.

The message was short, brutal and impossible to misinterpret: “PSA: Bombing a country on the other side of the globe won’t make the Epstein files go away, any more than the Dow going above 50,000 will.”

Massie’s post quickly went viral with almost 5 million views, 283,000 likes, and 49,000 reposts.

Trump and his administration have been embroiled in a persistent scandal over the files after campaigning to release the documents if he was re-elected. But once back in office he and his Attorney General Pam Bondi hemmed and hawed, stalled and stonewalled in an effort to keep the files locked down.

MSN readers were blunt in their assessment of Massie’s claims about Trump and starting a war with Iran over the files.

“Isn’t it painfully obvious that whenever the Epstein file investigation gets closer to Trump that he creates a diversion? Venezuela, killings of Americans by his ICE squad, Greenland, Iran, WWIII? At what price will he not have others pay to protect his own skin?” DandJ S remarked.

Reader Felix Wells added, “Everything is about deflection. Either away from the Epstein Files, or to keep the populace occupied as he slowly dismantles the workings of the government.”

Massie’s warning hits differently in light of a bombshell he dropped just days earlier, when he revealed the lengths Trump and his allies allegedly went to behind the scenes to crush legislation he was pushing with Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California — the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

In a report published by The Atlantic, Massie detailed how Trump and his allies moved aggressively to derail his ability to move ahead with releasing the files, calling the effort a “360-pressure campaign.”

Lawmakers told The Atlantic the effort was “unprecedented in its intensity and scope.”

Just two weeks before the House was set to vote on the measure, key staff members were “suddenly offered more prestigious jobs in the Trump administration or more lucrative jobs in the private sector.”

One of Massie’s employees received an offer that would have doubled his salary.

“Did it ever occur to you that they might be offering you this job to basically make me less effective?” Massie remembered asking his employee. Massie said the staffer turned down the job and commented, “That’s what my mom said.”

No one budged from Massie’s staff and returned to working on writing the bill.

Angry MSN readers responded to the story, blasting Trump and his administration for their underhanded tactics.

Reader George Boyle noted, “Nothing is beneath Trump. He is the bottom of the human race.”

Another agreed, “Most corrupt man in history, much less President.”

“None of this is shocking anymore. What is shocking is the lengths MAGA continues to go to ignore it.

While the Justice Department has not fully complied with Massie and Khanna’s law, it has released millions of pages of Epstein files, with the latest document dump of some 3 million pages released in late January, but many are heavily redacted. Oddly enough, many Epstein survivors’ names were not redacted but many of the accused perpetrators’ names were.

The documents released so far mention Trump’s name more than 4,000 times. He was best buddies with Epstein throughout the 1990s and early 2000s until Trump says he cut ties with the convicted pedophile in 2005.