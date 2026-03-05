‘Didn’t Think the Man Could Get Any Finer’: LL Cool J Shocks Fans with New ‘Seasoned’ Look That Has Ladies Doing a Double Take

LL Cool J was and may always be eye candy for fans and any woman playing a leading lady in his

Women are often mesmerized by his butter-smooth skin, bald head, and chiseled muscles and rock-hard abs. The rapper’s name tells it all, being that it’s an acronym for Ladies Love Cool James. And at 58, fans don’t think it will ever change.

LL Cool J was spotted with a new look that shows his age, and fans are loving it. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )

‘It Ain’t Me’: LL Cool J Explains Why His Collaborative Album with 50 Cent May Never See the Light of Day

LL Cool J, born James Todd Smith, has made a smooth transition into acting after music, still dropping singles and an album in 2024.

“The FORCE” rapper, known for playing the love interest roles in movies like “Last Holiday” and “Deliver Us From Eva” since the late 1990s, often sparking confusion about how old he truly is.

Paparazzi recently spotted LL as he was walking to his parked vehicle on Camden Drive in Beverly Hills, right in front of Christie’s and La Currency. While it seemed like a casual moment, folks were totally drawn to his striking new appearance.

The 58-year-old “Mama Said Knock You Out” artist wore a beige skullcap, a light jacket, a white shirt, and khaki pants. But what really took fans by surprise was his light salt-and-pepper beard.

“He just unlocked a new code with the grey beard,” said one person in the comments of Rodeo Drive Paparazzi’s page.

Another enthused person said, “Hold onnnnnnnn !! He looking well seasoned.”

A third person wrote, “I didn’t think the man could get any finer and God said… watch this!” A fourth typed, “When I say sugar daddy this wtf I meannnnnnn.”

Around The Way Girl • LL Cool J [1990] pic.twitter.com/BOchc8627g — PUT ME ON STUDIOS (@pmostudios) March 2, 2026

For most of his decades in the spotlight, LL Cool J has often kept either a clean, smooth face with no hair on it or a thin black mustache.

It looks like this new beard has only been here for a few weeks, as he was spotted with it at the top of January at a Fordham University Basketball game, 10 days before his 58th birthday.

But his beard is where he draws the line, as fans should probably never expect the “Headsprung” rapper to grow a thick beard.

Back in 2024, when he was still beardless, LL sat with Big Boy for an interview where he discussed being a multi-talented artist, claiming, “I can do all kinds and sound different.”

He stated that he can achieve this without feigning youth or running away from the “legacy, age thing.”

“I’m not shying away from that, you know what I’m saying,” LL continued. “I ain’t running around with a Santa Claus beard, but I ain’t shying away from that sh-t.” He added, “I don’t quite understand the Santa Claus beard sh-t, but I ain’t judging, you know what I mean. To each his own.”

It’s not clear if LL Cool J plans to keep the beard for long or if he’s just keeping his face warm for the winter, but time will tell.

As for the ladies who are trying to get LL, he’s already a taken man. He married renowned NYC jewelry designer Simone I. Smith back in 1995 after the two met as teenagers.

During an interview with Angie Martinez, Simone shared that she’s now cool with the “challenges” of being married to a sexy symbol and women lusting over her husband.

🚨”YOU HAVE TO STAY ON YOUR KNEES PRAYING”— LL Cool J’s wife Simone talks about the importance of prayer in marriage and having a foundation rooted in God.



She goes on to talk about how often we look at the ways we can change everyone else…but ourselves. And as she begin to… pic.twitter.com/sjKEbcNyV2 — GodlyVibez Studios (@GVStudios_TV) August 19, 2025

She said it forced her to lean into her faith and keep her composure, even when women approached them out together, screaming how fine he was. Simone would say, “Girl, I know. Just don’t be disrespectful,” and allow them to take pictures because at the end of the day, he was still going home to her.

LL and Simone celebrate their 31st wedding anniversary in August this year. They share four adult kids: a son named Najee, 34, and three daughters, Italia, 33, Samaria, 28, and Nina, 23.