‘Starting to Get Under Her Skin’: Karoline Leavitt Crashes Out on Reporter for Making Trump ‘Look Bad’ Over Iran —But the Reporter Turns the Tables and It Gets Ugly Fast

A tense clash erupted in the White House briefing room after CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins pressed Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt about media coverage of fallen U.S. service members.

Leavitt responded by accusing the press of deliberately trying to damage President Donald Trump’s image.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a news briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on March 04, 2026, in Washington, DC. Leavitt took questions on a range of topics, including the administration’s decision to strike Iran. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The confrontation stemmed from remarks earlier in the day by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who complained that coverage of six American troops killed during the administration’s military campaign known as Operation Epic Fury had dominated headlines.

When Collins asked whether the administration believed the press should avoid prominently covering those deaths, Leavitt rejected the premise of the question before pivoting to accuse the media, and Collins specifically, of intentionally damaging Trump’s image.

The exchange began when Collins pressed Leavitt on Hegseth’s comments.

“Given what Hegseth said this morning, is it the position of this administration that the press should not prominently cover the deaths of U.S. service members?” Collins asked.

Leavitt immediately pushed back.

“No. It’s the position of this administration that the press should accurately report on the success of Operation Epic Fury,” she said.

COLLINS: Given what Hegseth said this morning, is it the position of this administration that the press should not prominently cover the deaths of US service members?



LEAVITT: No. It's the position of this administration that the press should accurately report on the success of… pic.twitter.com/tWjv0liX5Q — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 4, 2026

Collins responded by quoting Hegseth directly, noting that he had criticized the media for putting coverage of the deaths on the front page.

“Tragic things happen. It’s front page news. I get it. The press only wants to make the president look bad,” Hegseth had said earlier.

Leavitt insisted Collins was misrepresenting the defense secretary’s remarks.

“That’s not what the secretary said and meant, and you know it,” Leavitt said. “You know you are being disingenuous.”

When Collins reiterated Hegseth’s statement, Leavitt escalated the confrontation.

“The press does only want to make the president look bad. That’s a fact,” she said. “Especially you.”

COLLINS: But Hegseth was complaining that it was front page news about these 6 service members who were killed



LEAVITT: That's not what the secretary said and meant and you know it. You know you are being disingenuous



COLLINS: He said, 'tragic things happen. It's front page… pic.twitter.com/6kNenyV0rs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 4, 2026

Clips of the exchange quickly spread across social media, where critics mocked the press secretary’s argument and accused the administration of attacking journalists rather than addressing the underlying question.

“He does not need help looking bad Karoline,” one Threads user wrote. Another added, “Trump makes Trump look bad. The press don’t need to put any effort in.”

Others targeted Leavitt directly. “Karoline Leavitt wouldn’t know a fact if it sat on her,” one critic wrote.

“Bluster Barbie can’t answer a single question without accusing reporters of being out to get Trump. I mean, I’m sure a lot are (justifiably) but just asking a question you don’t like doesn’t mean you attack someone & their organisation,” one Threads user wrote.

“FWIW she looks like she’s running out of steam. I gotta give her credit though, her faux Christian values and bottomless disdain for everyone and everything has fuelled her longer than I thought it would.”

Some also pointed to the controversy surrounding Trump’s past remarks about service members. One X post read, “Karoline Leavitt and Pete Hegseth: the press is making Trump look bad by reporting the death of 6 ‘suckers and losers.’”

The phrase “suckers and losers” references allegations that Trump privately disparaged U.S. service members killed in war. In 2023, former White House chief of staff John Kelly confirmed that Trump had made disparaging comments about military veterans and fallen troops during his presidency, reinforcing earlier reporting that sparked widespread backlash.

This latest clash between a MAGA official and a journalist underscores the administration’s increasingly combative posture toward the press.

Trump and his allies routinely accuse major news outlets of bias when coverage centers on controversies surrounding the president, including military operations and the deaths of American service members.