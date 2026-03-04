‘Beyonce Won’t Talk to Him After This’: Mathew Knowles Drops Shady Line About Tina Knowles, and What He Did Next Left the Host Visibly Shaken

Mathew Knowles, the father of Grammy winners Solange and Beyoncé, has spent decades explaining how a Houston girl group turned into a global phenomenon.

He was initially portrayed as a father who left his job as a Xerox executive to manage his daughter’s career, and their mother, an entrepreneur opened her beauty salon as the place where rehearsals, hairstyles, and stage looks came together.

That origin story has followed Beyoncé and Solange for years, but now Knowles claims only one person put in the hard work.

Mathew Knowles abruptly ended a live interview after being questioned about his ex-wife, Tina Knowles, and her role in her daughter’s success. (Photos by Unique Nicole/Getty Images; Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

‘The Marriage was Deteriorating’: Tina Knowles Says Beyoncé and Solange Were Furious She Slept with Mathew Knowles Despite Two Secret Babies and the Affair That Ended Their Relationship

Mathew handled the business strategy that helped define the early Destiny’s Child era, while Tina shaped the group’s presentation, designing outfits and styling the girls hair and looks when few fashion houses were willing to dress them.

But during a recent television interview meant to promote a Destiny’s Child tribute concert, Mathew was asked about his ex-wife, before dropping a brutal line that came off shady and completely unnecessary.

During his appearance on PIX 11 anchor show “Kandid with Kendis,” host Kendis Gibson began the exchange with praise, noting that both parents had earned recognition for their work guiding the group and supporting their daughters’ talent.

“You’ve earned your flowers. I said the same thing to Ms. Tina Knowles. You guys put in the work, and obviously the talent was there, with your kids and your grandkids,” Gibson said.

Knowles then paused before asking a question that immediately shifted the tone of the conversation. “What work did she put in?” he asked with a straight face.

The host seemed surprised but quickly responded by pointing out that Tina handled the styling, hair, and visual presentation during the group’s early years.

Knowles partially acknowledged the reminder. “Ok, you’re absolutely right, and the styling. The imaging. You’re right,” he said.

He agreed with Gibson’s insinuation that Tina contributed ot the group’s name and success was also a “joint effort.” Instead of continuing the conversation, Knowles stood up and decided to wrap things up.

Mathew Knowles was over it! During an interview, he abruptly ended the conversation and walked out after his ex-wife Tina Knowles was brought up in relation to the work she did with Destiny’s Child. 📹:(@PageSix @PIX11News ) ✍🏾#TSRStaffAS 📷:(@gettyimages) pic.twitter.com/IpXmE8qpC7 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) March 3, 2026

“We’ll stop now,” he said, rising from his chair.

Gibson laughed and reached out to shake his hand, asking, “Sorry, did I say something wrong?” Knowles replied, “No,” adding that everything was fine as the interview ended.

Once The Shade Room posted the clip, viewers began weighing in almost immediately.

“To ask what work did Tina put in is nasty work…” one person wrote after watching the exchange.

Two comments framed the moment as uncomfortable to watch, “Ladies and gentleman we just witnessed a hater in real time,” and “Well done Tina for leaving this insecure manchild when you did.”

Others pointed out the obvious connection between Tina’s work and Beyoncé’s rise. “That was a tacky. She gave birth to Beyoncé. So I’d say she put in a lot more work!” another user joked.

“He’s so embarrassing OMG!!! Asking what work did she put in is CRAZY!!!!! It’s giving Bitter!” the comment read.

Some reactions leaned toward humor, imagining how the family might react.

“Beyoncé gonna not talk to him until 2027 after this!” one post teased.

According to Page Six, Knowles later said he felt the interview drifted away from its intended subject. According to him, the discussion was supposed to focus on the Destiny’s Child tribute concert he is promoting, and he believed too many questions centered on his former wife.

That complicated history between the two has surfaced publicly before.

Tina Knowles, speaking at the LA Times Studios Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards, described how difficult it was to leave a marriage that had lasted more than three decades.

“I was married for 33 years. I’d been with someone for 33 years and you can imagine how intertwined our lives were,” she said.

She explained that separating her identity from the life they built together was emotionally overwhelming. At the time, she admitted she wondered how she would move forward on her own.

But she did, and while Knowles couldn’t bring himself to say remember her grind in those early days, no one can deny her $25 million hustle now. She serves as vice chairperson of Beyoncé’s hair-care brand Cécred and leads the BeyGOOD foundation, which focuses on economic support and education initiatives.

As Knowles is storming out of interviews, Tina is out making another bag. Tina’s memoir “Matriarch” became a bestseller and launched a speaking tour where she reflects on family, career, and reinvention. Bowls of “Mama Tina’s Gumbo,” a Creole recipe from her Louisiana roots, were also a bit hit at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Those accomplishments are part of why the interview moment resonated online.

It’s also why Mathew Knowles’ brief question about Tina’s contributions — followed by a quick exit from the interview — made him look like a big old hater.